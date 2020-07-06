20 Langhorne Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony gym pool guest suite media room

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool guest suite media room

Set in a premier Mid-country location, this stunning New England shingle style residence was designed by Steven Mueller architects, HOBI award winner for 2014 BestSpec Home in CT. Encompassing 5+ acres bordering preservation land, the 9,100 sq. ft. home presents an open layout featuring expertly scaled principal rooms and a superb gourmet kitchen. French doors open to expansive terraces to savor the tranquil setting. Upstairs, five bedrooms include the sumptuous master suite. The lower level hosts a family room, media room, guest suite, and exercise area, while the third floor offers a bonus room. The grounds feature an approved pool site for seasonal recreation.