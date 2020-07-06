All apartments in Fairfield County
Find more places like 20 Langhorne Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairfield County, CT
/
20 Langhorne Lane
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:06 AM

20 Langhorne Lane

20 Langhorne Lane · (203) 952-5226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

20 Langhorne Lane, Fairfield County, CT 06831

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$27,000

6 Bed · 6 Bath · 9100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
guest suite
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
guest suite
media room
Set in a premier Mid-country location, this stunning New England shingle style residence was designed by Steven Mueller architects, HOBI award winner for 2014 BestSpec Home in CT. Encompassing 5+ acres bordering preservation land, the 9,100 sq. ft. home presents an open layout featuring expertly scaled principal rooms and a superb gourmet kitchen. French doors open to expansive terraces to savor the tranquil setting. Upstairs, five bedrooms include the sumptuous master suite. The lower level hosts a family room, media room, guest suite, and exercise area, while the third floor offers a bonus room. The grounds feature an approved pool site for seasonal recreation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Langhorne Lane have any available units?
20 Langhorne Lane has a unit available for $27,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20 Langhorne Lane have?
Some of 20 Langhorne Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Langhorne Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20 Langhorne Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Langhorne Lane pet-friendly?
No, 20 Langhorne Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfield County.
Does 20 Langhorne Lane offer parking?
No, 20 Langhorne Lane does not offer parking.
Does 20 Langhorne Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Langhorne Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Langhorne Lane have a pool?
Yes, 20 Langhorne Lane has a pool.
Does 20 Langhorne Lane have accessible units?
No, 20 Langhorne Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Langhorne Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Langhorne Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Langhorne Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Langhorne Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 20 Langhorne Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parcgrove Apartments
200 Broad St
Stamford, CT 06901
eaves Stamford
66 Glenbrook Rd
Stamford, CT 06902
Avalon Stratford
1030 Barnum Ave
Stratford, CT 06614
Putnam Green
31 Putnam Grn
Greenwich, CT 06830
Vault Apartments
120 Towne St
Stamford, CT 06902
The Key At Yale And Towne
110 Towne St
Stamford, CT 06902
Summer House Apartments in Downtown Stamford
184 Summer St
Stamford, CT 06901
Avalon Wilton on River Road
25 River Rd
Wilton Center, CT 06897

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bronx, NYNew Haven, CTStamford, CTYonkers, NYMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYWaterbury, CTWest Haven, CTShelton, CT
Coram, NYNorth Haven, CTPort Chester, NYGlen Cove, NYStratford, CTGreenwich, CTNaugatuck, CTAnsonia, CTBridgeport, CTTrumbull, CTHarrison, NYDarien, CT
Ridgefield, CTCos Cob, CTMount Kisco, NYRye, NYWestport, CTOld Greenwich, CTMamaroneck, NYPort Jefferson, NYScarsdale, NYMount Sinai, NYPort Jefferson Station, NYLarchmont, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of Bridgeport
University of New HavenNorwalk Community College
Yale University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity