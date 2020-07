Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking

Freshly painted interior and new Armstrong rigid core vinyl flooring on main level. Ample cabinet storage in galley kitchen. Walk-in shower with support bars. 3 season porch overlooks woods. Additional square footage and storage space in finished, carpeted lower level. Park in front of the unit. No stairs to entry. One occupant must be 55+. Association requires minimum 1-year lease.