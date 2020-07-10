/
apartments with washer dryer
84 Apartments for rent in East Haven, CT with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
151 Mansfield Grove Road
151 Mansfield Grove Road, East Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
Well maintained Single family home with 3 bedrooms 1 .5 baths. hook-up for stackable washer/dryer. Large eat-in kitchen with newer stainless appliances and tile floor. Living room has beautiful stone fireplace and hardwood floors.
Results within 1 mile of East Haven
Verified
Last updated June 23 at 05:21pm
6 Units Available
Fair Haven Heights
Bella Vista C/D
339 Eastern Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
$723
1 Bedroom
$827
2 Bedrooms
$916
Bella Vista is designed for carefree, secure and active Senior Living Community. The property is located 5 miles outside of the Central Business District of New Haven on a ridge crest in a wooded setting.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Quinnipiac Meadows
60 Donna Dr
60 Donna Drive, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
**VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE** Spacious 1br Condo Fair Haven Heights! *Large closets *O/S Parking *Close to Shopping and Downtown *Requirements: *2 Month Security Deposit *Minimum Income 2.
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
94 Montowese Avenue
94 Montowese Avenue, North Haven, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
884 sqft
Remarkable redone Classic Cape Home on well kept grounds featuring high-end renovations in North Haven! This home features, 4 bedrooms, 2 renovated full bathrooms, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in this beautiful kitchen equip
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
103 Quinnipiac Avenue - 103
103 Quinnipiac Ave, North Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
750 sqft
Ideal Academic Rental / The Perfect Dorm Alternative You will have exclusive use of this fully furnished & wifi included 2nd-floor super cute private apartment, no sharing, that was recently updated and is conveniently located in North Haven.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Annex
110 Fulton St
110 Fulton St, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Spacious 2BR 1.5x Bath condo in beautiful Fair Haven Heights! *Clean & Bright *New Hardwood Floors *Redone Kitchen *Ample Closet/Storage Space *Laundry Room on Premises *Parking *Requirements: *2 Month Security Deposit *Minimum Income 2.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Quinnipiac Meadows
118 Weybosset St Apt B2
118 Weybosset Street, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,250
Newly Renovated Luxury 1 Bedroom.
Results within 5 miles of East Haven
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
34 Units Available
East Rock
Corsair
1050 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,492
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,837
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1064 sqft
Brand new handcrafted apartments in beautiful East Rock neighborhood. Enjoy restaurant-style gas ranges and kitchen fixtures and movable, custom-built islands. Community amenities include massive fitness studio, reading room and library, and incredible rooftop lounge.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
84 Units Available
Downtown New Haven
360 State Street
360 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,620
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,743
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Modern units between Wooster Square and The New Haven Green. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Furnished apartments available. Community garden, yoga studio, and media room on site. Key fob access.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
12 Units Available
Chestnut Hill East
2 Skiff St, New Haven, CT
Studio
1 Bedroom
$1,055
460 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
924 sqft
Contemporary apartments with energy efficient appliances and free basic cable. Residents can enjoy access to a fitness room and billiards room. Take a walk along the nearby Farmington Canal Trail. Close to I-91.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
6 Units Available
Lakewood Apartments
1199 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,085
368 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Stylish apartment homes located right on Lake Whitney. Homes feature updated decor and open layouts. Located on the bus line and near I-91. Steps from cafes and restaurants.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
16 Units Available
Prospect Hill
Winchester Lofts
275 Winchester Ave, New Haven, CT
Studio
1 Bedroom
$1,580
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1083 sqft
Residents of this community have a fire pit, game room, clubhouse and 24-hour gym to enjoy. Apartments are recently renovated and feature stainless steel appliances. Bowen Field and shopping along Winchester Avenue are nearby.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
12 Units Available
Canal Crossing
380 Mather St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,475
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1075 sqft
Located in a suburban, accessible area, this community offers access to countless amenities, including gourmet kitchens, soft-close drawers, walk-in closets, vinyl plank hardwood floors, nine-foot ceilings, and keyless apartment entry.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
21 Units Available
Downtown New Haven
The Audubon New Haven
367 Orange Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,985
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,965
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
The Audubon New Haven offers the perfect balance of style and luxury for those looking for exceptional, modern, downtown living. Do more than experience New Haven; become a part of it.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
18 Units Available
Downtown New Haven
The Liberty
152 Temple St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,345
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,521
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Renovated historic landmark building in downtown New Haven, close to shopping, dining and Yale School of Medicine. Choose from 60 luxurious studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans with 14-foot ceilings. Community library and gym.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
17 Units Available
Dwight
The Novella
1245 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,560
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1095 sqft
Brand new apartments with large windows and chef-inspired kitchens. Property offers tenants access to a fitness center, theater and sun terrace. Minutes from Yale University and all the fun of downtown New Haven.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
8 Units Available
Chestnut Hill South
835 Mix Ave, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,425
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Cozy homes with open-floor plans and oversized balconies. Community includes an organic garden, bocce court, and swing set. Close to Town Center Park. Easy access to Wilbur Cross Parkway.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
2 Units Available
Rosewood
1298 Hartford Turnpike, North Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,145
1341 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1315 sqft
These one-, two-, and three-bedroom units offer a selection of features and are close to I-91 and the Merritt Parkway. Amenities include basements, included trash, water, and sewer, large bedrooms, and on-site service.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
8 Units Available
The Soundview at Savin Rock
1 Campbell Ave, West Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1314 sqft
Luxury community with fitness center, outdoor pool and barbecue/lounge area. Units have oversized closets, in-unit washer/dryer and wall-to-wall carpeting. Great location close to I-95, Yale University and Metro-North public transit.
Verified
Last updated May 29 at 09:22pm
Downtown New Haven
254 College Street
254 College St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom units in the former Palace Theater a block from Yale University. Hardwood floors, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Extremely walkable neighborhood, with transit options.
Verified
Last updated May 29 at 09:24pm
Downtown New Haven
Residence Court
904 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,380
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
State-of-the-art gym, on-site laundry, hardwood floors, pet-friendly with an elevator. Steps from bustling Chapel Street and near Yale University, Yale Medical Center, and Elm City Market.
Verified
Last updated May 29 at 09:15pm
Downtown New Haven
38 Crown Street
38 Crown St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,510
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
These pet-friendly apartments are conveniently located right by the Union Street Dog Park. Restaurants, art galleries and museums are also located nearby. Apartments feature granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Prospect Hill
114 Sheldon Ter Apt 2L
114 Sheldon Terrace, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,100
720 sqft
Amazing and freshly renovated 1 bedroom & 1 bathroom apartment in a Prime Location: minuted from the Yale New Haven Campus available now! This charming and newly updated apartment is located in a quiet neighborhood on the end of a cul-de-sac just
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
West River
35 Norton St
35 Norton St, New Haven, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2758 sqft
4 or 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom - Recently renovated - Property Id: 312148 Very large and spacious, newly renovated 2nd and 3rd floor combined unit in a 2 family house. Can be used as an in-law type setup and can also be used as a 5 bedroom.
