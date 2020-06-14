Apartment List
47 Apartments for rent in East Haven, CT with garage

East Haven apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
34 Highland Ave.
34 Highland Avenue, East Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1452 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious 1st floor apartment in quiet neighborhood - Property Id: 108856 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, living room, family room, spacious kitchen, laundry room with washer and dryer hookup, freshly remodeled bathroom, brand new carpets.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
86-4 Cosey Beach Ave 4
86 Cosey Beach Ave, East Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1440 sqft
Unit 4 Available 06/15/20 East Haven Beach Condo for rent - Property Id: 284417 Victoria Beach townhouse with a partial water view. Private entrance. Hardwood floors. Central heating/AC. Balcony/patio.
Results within 1 mile of East Haven
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated May 20 at 05:46pm
Fair Haven Heights
1 Unit Available
Bella Vista A
321 Eastern Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$827
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bella Vista is designed for carefree, secure and active Senior Living Community. The property is located 5 miles outside of the Central Business District of New Haven on a ridge crest in a wooded setting.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated May 20 at 02:18pm
Fair Haven Heights
1 Unit Available
Bella Vista C/D
339 Eastern Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$827
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bella Vista is designed for carefree, secure and active Senior Living Community. The property is located 5 miles outside of the Central Business District of New Haven on a ridge crest in a wooded setting.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Quinnipiac Meadows
1 Unit Available
1385 Quinnipiac Ave Fl 1
1385 Quinnipiac Avenue, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Available 07/10/20 Coming available soon large 3 Bedroom Apartment with your own private garage Call 203-467-7068 (RLNE5828372)
Results within 5 miles of East Haven
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Downtown New Haven
26 Units Available
The Audubon New Haven
367 Orange Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,868
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,099
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,989
1458 sqft
The Audubon New Haven offers the perfect balance of style and luxury for those looking for exceptional, modern, downtown living. Do more than experience New Haven; become a part of it.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Downtown New Haven
86 Units Available
360 State Street
360 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,654
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,758
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,136
1077 sqft
Modern units between Wooster Square and The New Haven Green. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Furnished apartments available. Community garden, yoga studio, and media room on site. Key fob access.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
East Rock
35 Units Available
Corsair
1050 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,559
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,997
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1064 sqft
Brand new handcrafted apartments in beautiful East Rock neighborhood. Enjoy restaurant-style gas ranges and kitchen fixtures and movable, custom-built islands. Community amenities include massive fitness studio, reading room and library, and incredible rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
9 Units Available
Dogwood Hills
200 Evergreen Ave, North Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,335
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
839 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment units available in several floor plans. Granite counters, mixed hardwood and carpet flooring, and private balconies in select units. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Less than 5 miles from Yale University.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
Rosewood
1298 Hartford Turnpike, North Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1315 sqft
These one-, two-, and three-bedroom units offer a selection of features and are close to I-91 and the Merritt Parkway. Amenities include basements, included trash, water, and sewer, large bedrooms, and on-site service.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
$
2 Units Available
Canal Crossing
380 Mather St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,495
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a suburban, accessible area, this community offers access to countless amenities, including gourmet kitchens, soft-close drawers, walk-in closets, vinyl plank hardwood floors, nine-foot ceilings, and keyless apartment entry.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
9 Units Available
Chestnut Hill East
2 Skiff St, New Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,055
460 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1025 sqft
Contemporary apartments with energy efficient appliances and free basic cable. Residents can enjoy access to a fitness room and billiards room. Take a walk along the nearby Farmington Canal Trail. Close to I-91.
Verified

1 of 99

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Downtown New Haven
19 Units Available
The Liberty
152 Temple St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,239
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,637
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated historic landmark building in downtown New Haven, close to shopping, dining and Yale School of Medicine. Choose from 60 luxurious studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans with 14-foot ceilings. Community library and gym.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Dwight
21 Units Available
The Novella
1245 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,570
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1095 sqft
Brand new apartments with large windows and chef-inspired kitchens. Property offers tenants access to a fitness center, theater and sun terrace. Minutes from Yale University and all the fun of downtown New Haven.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
2 Units Available
The Foundry & Colonial Court
680 3rd Avenue, West Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1086 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with full appliance packages, exposed brick walls, lots of natural light and large windows. Community has an atrium and on-site laundry facilities. Close to I-95 and downtown New Haven.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated May 29 at 09:14pm
$
Downtown New Haven
Contact for Availability
Residence on the Green
900 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
3 Bedrooms
$2,705
Beautiful units located right by the New Haven Green. Units have high ceilings and large windows. Amenities include a private outside courtyard, a state-of-the-art fitness center and a bike storage room.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated May 29 at 09:20pm
Newhallville
Contact for Availability
214 State Street
214 State Street, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,640
1600 sqft
214 STATE STREET - STATE STREET LOFTS, Enjoy all that beautiful New Haven has to offer!

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hill
1 Unit Available
73 S Water St
73 South Water Street, New Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Stunning newly renovated 3 bedroom & 1 bathroom single family house located steps away from the water and with great views of the harbor and local boats available now! The house features a brand new kitchen with ceramic tiles, brand new bathroom and

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1047 Whitney Avenue
1047 Whitney Ave, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom Hamden New Haven Line - These beautiful two bedroom units are all remodeled and ready for move in. hardwood Floors, new kitchens, Central Air conditioning. On the lake, great outdoor space and a wonderful up and down layout.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Newhallville
1 Unit Available
244 Division St
244 Division Street, New Haven, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Huge 4BR Single Family in quiet nook of New Haven! **ONGOING RENOVATIONS!** *Fresh Floors *1.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
53-55 Orlando Street
53 Orlando St, West Haven, CT
10 Bedrooms
$6,500
Beautifully remodeled 11 bedroom single family house for rent!! - -Entire single family house for rent down the street from UNH -4 floors including finished basement -3 full remodeled kitchens including microwaves -3 full brand new

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Beaver Hills
1 Unit Available
309 Norton Street
309 Norton Street, New Haven, CT
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
1800 sqft
Beautiful Modern 5 Bed 3 Bath - Beautifully renovated 5 Bed 3 Bathroom Single Family house just 5 minutes to Downtown New Haven.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
38 Giles St - 1
38 Giles St, New Haven County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2099 sqft
38 Giles St - 1 Available 07/01/20 Available 7/1 Elegant 4 bedroom 2.5 Bath Single Family in Hamden $2695/mo - 38 Giles St Available 7/1 $2695 4-Bed 2.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Beaver Hills
1 Unit Available
246 Colony Rd
246 Colony Road, New Haven, CT
5 Bedrooms
$5,495
Stunning 5 bedroom 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in East Haven, CT

East Haven apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

