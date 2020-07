Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This 4,000 sq. ft 4 Bedroom Antique colonial on the beautiful Gorhams Pond available for 4-6 week lease with 2 guest cottages on property. Enjoy breathtaking views of the historic Rings End bridge and walk to the beach. Available August 1, 2020 to September 26, 2020. Tenants pay utilities, credit check, $5000 security deposit. Partially furnished and no pets allowed.