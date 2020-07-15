7 Winding Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Newly renovated Tokeneke Assoc. charmer on quiet cul-de-sac. Walk to train, dining, and shops . This 5 br home has wonderful floor plan, 2 fireplaces and easily flows from living & dining room, updated white kitchen with new appliances & sun room open to deck & yard. Perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining. No Pets permitted. Tenant pays credit check, all utilities, septic pumping, landscaping and water usage bill. Tenant provides income verification letter from employer. First months rent and 2 months security.