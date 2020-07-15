All apartments in Darien
Find more places like 7 Winding Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Darien, CT
/
7 Winding Lane
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:26 AM

7 Winding Lane

7 Winding Lane · (203) 249-9396
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Darien
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7 Winding Lane, Darien, CT 06820
Tokeneke

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2853 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated Tokeneke Assoc. charmer on quiet cul-de-sac. Walk to train, dining, and shops . This 5 br home has wonderful floor plan, 2 fireplaces and easily flows from living & dining room, updated white kitchen with new appliances & sun room open to deck & yard. Perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining. No Pets permitted. Tenant pays credit check, all utilities, septic pumping, landscaping and water usage bill. Tenant provides income verification letter from employer. First months rent and 2 months security.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Winding Lane have any available units?
7 Winding Lane has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7 Winding Lane have?
Some of 7 Winding Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Winding Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7 Winding Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Winding Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7 Winding Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Darien.
Does 7 Winding Lane offer parking?
No, 7 Winding Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7 Winding Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 Winding Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Winding Lane have a pool?
No, 7 Winding Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7 Winding Lane have accessible units?
No, 7 Winding Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Winding Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Winding Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Winding Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Winding Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7 Winding Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Darien
137 Hollow Tree Ridge Rd
Darien, CT 06820

Similar Pages

Darien 1 BedroomsDarien 2 Bedrooms
Darien Apartments with Washer-DryersDarien Dog Friendly Apartments
Darien Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bronx, NYQueens, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYShelton, CTPort Chester, NYGlen Cove, NYStratford, CT
Greenwich, CTMineola, NYTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYHarrison, NYMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYElmsford, NYNesconset, NYEast Garden City, NYTarrytown, NY
Great Neck, NYTuckahoe, NYBronxville, NYLevittown, NYBridgeport, CTEast Meadow, NYEastchester, NYMount Vernon, NYRoslyn, NYJericho, NYMount Kisco, NYWestport, CT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Noroton

Apartments Near Colleges

University of BridgeportNorwalk Community College
Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyConcordia College-New York
CUNY LaGuardia Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity