53 Lawrence Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ENTER LISTING!!! Please see additional showing instructions on listing. Wonderful Timber Oak Complex conveniently located near shopping, schools, 84. Condo will be professionally cleaned throughout. Hardwood floors on the main level. There are two installed television sets in entertainment centers, gleaming hardwood floors, a beautiful kitchen with granite island and counters, and a deck off of the kitchen facing the woods for complete privacy. The en-suite master bedroom offers two walk in closets and a lovely large bath and newer carpet. The lower level family room has built in entertainment center with gas fireplace, book shelves and television. Custom window treatments, washer and dryer, beautiful landscaping, 2 car garage and so much more. Must have great credit. This is a must see for your rental client. Pets allowed upon approval by landlord. Pictures are from previous listing.