Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:07 AM

53 Lawrence Avenue

53 Lawrence Ave · (203) 470-3180
Location

53 Lawrence Ave, Danbury, CT 06810

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 53 · Avail. now

$2,950

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2248 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ENTER LISTING!!! Please see additional showing instructions on listing. Wonderful Timber Oak Complex conveniently located near shopping, schools, 84. Condo will be professionally cleaned throughout. Hardwood floors on the main level. There are two installed television sets in entertainment centers, gleaming hardwood floors, a beautiful kitchen with granite island and counters, and a deck off of the kitchen facing the woods for complete privacy. The en-suite master bedroom offers two walk in closets and a lovely large bath and newer carpet. The lower level family room has built in entertainment center with gas fireplace, book shelves and television. Custom window treatments, washer and dryer, beautiful landscaping, 2 car garage and so much more. Must have great credit. This is a must see for your rental client. Pets allowed upon approval by landlord. Pictures are from previous listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 Lawrence Avenue have any available units?
53 Lawrence Avenue has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Danbury, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Danbury Rent Report.
What amenities does 53 Lawrence Avenue have?
Some of 53 Lawrence Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53 Lawrence Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
53 Lawrence Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 Lawrence Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 53 Lawrence Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 53 Lawrence Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 53 Lawrence Avenue does offer parking.
Does 53 Lawrence Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 53 Lawrence Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 Lawrence Avenue have a pool?
No, 53 Lawrence Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 53 Lawrence Avenue have accessible units?
No, 53 Lawrence Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 53 Lawrence Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 53 Lawrence Avenue has units with dishwashers.
