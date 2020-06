Amenities

pool tennis court clubhouse furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath 1400 sq. ft. Townhouse

FURNISHED, $2,550/month (Utilities not included)

Electric heat

ONE YEAR OR 6 MONTH LEASE

No Pets, no smoking

Use of all condo amenities including pool, tennis courts, clubhouse and access to lake.

Garbage and snow removal.

Near Boeringher Ingleheim, Barden Corp., the Matrix Corporate Center

Danbury Mall (walking distance)

Security Deposit, First and Last months rent.

No Pets. No smokers