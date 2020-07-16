All apartments in Danbury
Last updated July 3 2020 at 9:28 PM

12 Boulevard Drive

12 Boulevard Drive · (203) 733-7007
Location

12 Boulevard Drive, Danbury, CT 06810

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 193 · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2892 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Fabulous 3/4 bedroom with 2 full & 2 half baths Lake Place condo with almost 3,000 square feet of luxury living. One of only a select few duplex buildings, so there's only one other unit attached. Mint Condition. Master bedroom w/beautiful renovated en suite on Main Level, Huge L/R-D/R with gleaming hardwood floors, vaulted ceiling, skylights and fireplace, sliders to large deck. Lots of natural light throughout with plenty of windows and sliders. 2 more bedrooms upstairs w/full bath. Fin. lower level with huge family room and separate office or possible fourth bedroom, half bath and walk out to private, large yard. Many Updates. 2 car oversized garage with plenty of storage options and easy access to kitchen. Enjoy pool, tennis courts, clubhouse. Excellent NY commute, close to shopping, restaurants, and interstate. Pictures are prior to current tenant but should be accurate. Complex is well sited, mature plantings, plenty of privacy. Excellent credit a must.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Boulevard Drive have any available units?
12 Boulevard Drive has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Danbury, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Danbury Rent Report.
What amenities does 12 Boulevard Drive have?
Some of 12 Boulevard Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Boulevard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12 Boulevard Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Boulevard Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12 Boulevard Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Danbury.
Does 12 Boulevard Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12 Boulevard Drive offers parking.
Does 12 Boulevard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 Boulevard Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Boulevard Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12 Boulevard Drive has a pool.
Does 12 Boulevard Drive have accessible units?
No, 12 Boulevard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Boulevard Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Boulevard Drive has units with dishwashers.
