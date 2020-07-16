12 Boulevard Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Fabulous 3/4 bedroom with 2 full & 2 half baths Lake Place condo with almost 3,000 square feet of luxury living. One of only a select few duplex buildings, so there's only one other unit attached. Mint Condition. Master bedroom w/beautiful renovated en suite on Main Level, Huge L/R-D/R with gleaming hardwood floors, vaulted ceiling, skylights and fireplace, sliders to large deck. Lots of natural light throughout with plenty of windows and sliders. 2 more bedrooms upstairs w/full bath. Fin. lower level with huge family room and separate office or possible fourth bedroom, half bath and walk out to private, large yard. Many Updates. 2 car oversized garage with plenty of storage options and easy access to kitchen. Enjoy pool, tennis courts, clubhouse. Excellent NY commute, close to shopping, restaurants, and interstate. Pictures are prior to current tenant but should be accurate. Complex is well sited, mature plantings, plenty of privacy. Excellent credit a must.