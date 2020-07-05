9560 W 38th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Come home to your quiet retreat nestled close to Colorado's foothills! This gorgeous recently remodeled home is complete with space for entertaining and comfort for the entire household and guests.

It includes a main-floor master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, open floorplan from the kitchen to the living room, a separate powder room, and spacious kitchen with lots of counter space and cabinets. The kitchen was featured in Colorado's Best Kitchens magazine! The entire main floor gets tons of sunlight!

The home also includes a laundry room with washer/dryer, three bedrooms on the 2nd floor along with a full bathroom, a covered sunroom, a wood burning fireplace, and central A/C. There is a detached 2-car garage and a shed for tenant use.



Close to skiing, hiking, biking, kayaking and centrally located to Boulder, Golden, and Downtown Denver.



Copy and paste the following URL into your browser to see our 3D virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Zpi3qGJfr41



Showings are scheduled Mondays through Saturdays 10 AM to 4 PM, based on availability. Showings are booked with at least 24-hours notice.



$18 Application fee per adult. Tenant(s) required to have renter's insurance. Dogs negotiable with pet fees. No Smoking!!! QUALIFICATIONS FOR APPLICANTS: Combined gross monthly income at least three times the monthly rent - No prior evictions - No criminal record. Considering applicants with credit scores above 600.