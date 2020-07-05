All apartments in Wheat Ridge
9560 W 38th Ave
9560 West 38th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9560 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Bel Aire

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Come home to your quiet retreat nestled close to Colorado's foothills! This gorgeous recently remodeled home is complete with space for entertaining and comfort for the entire household and guests.
It includes a main-floor master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, open floorplan from the kitchen to the living room, a separate powder room, and spacious kitchen with lots of counter space and cabinets. The kitchen was featured in Colorado's Best Kitchens magazine! The entire main floor gets tons of sunlight!
The home also includes a laundry room with washer/dryer, three bedrooms on the 2nd floor along with a full bathroom, a covered sunroom, a wood burning fireplace, and central A/C. There is a detached 2-car garage and a shed for tenant use.

Close to skiing, hiking, biking, kayaking and centrally located to Boulder, Golden, and Downtown Denver.

Copy and paste the following URL into your browser to see our 3D virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Zpi3qGJfr41

Showings are scheduled Mondays through Saturdays 10 AM to 4 PM, based on availability. Showings are booked with at least 24-hours notice.

$18 Application fee per adult. Tenant(s) required to have renter's insurance. Dogs negotiable with pet fees. No Smoking!!! QUALIFICATIONS FOR APPLICANTS: Combined gross monthly income at least three times the monthly rent - No prior evictions - No criminal record. Considering applicants with credit scores above 600.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9560 W 38th Ave have any available units?
9560 W 38th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheat Ridge, CO.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 9560 W 38th Ave have?
Some of 9560 W 38th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9560 W 38th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9560 W 38th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9560 W 38th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9560 W 38th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9560 W 38th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9560 W 38th Ave offers parking.
Does 9560 W 38th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9560 W 38th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9560 W 38th Ave have a pool?
No, 9560 W 38th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9560 W 38th Ave have accessible units?
No, 9560 W 38th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9560 W 38th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9560 W 38th Ave has units with dishwashers.

