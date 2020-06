Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Offering a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a large front yard and fenced in backyard. Features include ample off street parking, one-car garage, hardwood floors throughout, in unit full size washer/dryer hookups (bring your own washer/dryer), all other major kitchen appliances included, backyard shed, garden area, and covered patio...great for summer bar b ques! Dogs ok with non-refundable $200 pet deposit as well as additional $50 p/mo pet rent.