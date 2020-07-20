4692 Independence ST

Amenities

garage recently renovated pool air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Spectacularly Remodeled Wheat Ridge Home with LARGE Detached Garage - Exclusively marketed and managed by Hufford & Co., Inc. Gorgeous brick Wheat Ridge remodel! Excellent price point for a complete remodel with a large landscaped yard! This homes open floor plan, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, large yard, attached garage, AND additional detached garage. It is truly low maintenance living with high-end upgraded amenities. Including A/C, Nest thermometers and Lutron lighting system (which can be programmed to operate from your phone)! Brand new kitchen & bath, all new LVT wide plank flooring and brand new carpeting in bedrooms. Nearby amenities include Wheat Ridge rec center, prospect park w/ lake, Anderson park with pools & festivals and not too far of a drive to old town Arvada! Restaurants & shopping close by as well. All this in a quiet neighborhood with easy access to the highway and downtown! No pets will be accepted on this property. Act now and get in to see this beautiful home before it's gone!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4951390)