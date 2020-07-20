All apartments in Wheat Ridge
Last updated August 5 2019 at 7:32 AM

4610 Quail St

4610 Quail Street
Location

4610 Quail Street, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Fruitdale

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This updated, 4 bedroom - 2 bath duplex is available now!
Located in the Fruitdale Valley area of Wheat Ridge, with easy access to I-70, Golden, Colorado School of Mines and Denver West.
Open living on the upper level with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and a large eat-in kitchen that transitions into a living area.
The lower level has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath and also a large living area, with a utility closet where your washer/dryer hookups are located. You also have access to an enclosed patio which leads to a fenced in backyard with storage shed. You can also access the attached 1-Car Garage from here.
Tenant is responsible for all yard care and utilities.
Water bill is split between the duplex evenly.

Owner is open to 1 dog only, NO CATS.

There is no central AC, but large tree out front provides a generous amount of shade during the day and the lower living area stays cool during the summer.

Please contact Dillon to set up a showing, 303-332-4529 (text or call)
Not responsible for information in 3rd party ads. Please visit our website for the most accurate information, www.newagere.com.

*This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4610 Quail St have any available units?
4610 Quail St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheat Ridge, CO.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 4610 Quail St have?
Some of 4610 Quail St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4610 Quail St currently offering any rent specials?
4610 Quail St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4610 Quail St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4610 Quail St is pet friendly.
Does 4610 Quail St offer parking?
Yes, 4610 Quail St offers parking.
Does 4610 Quail St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4610 Quail St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4610 Quail St have a pool?
No, 4610 Quail St does not have a pool.
Does 4610 Quail St have accessible units?
No, 4610 Quail St does not have accessible units.
Does 4610 Quail St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4610 Quail St has units with dishwashers.
