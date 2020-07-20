4610 Quail St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This updated, 4 bedroom - 2 bath duplex is available now!

Located in the Fruitdale Valley area of Wheat Ridge, with easy access to I-70, Golden, Colorado School of Mines and Denver West.

Open living on the upper level with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and a large eat-in kitchen that transitions into a living area.

The lower level has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath and also a large living area, with a utility closet where your washer/dryer hookups are located. You also have access to an enclosed patio which leads to a fenced in backyard with storage shed. You can also access the attached 1-Car Garage from here.

Tenant is responsible for all yard care and utilities.

Water bill is split between the duplex evenly.



Owner is open to 1 dog only, NO CATS.



There is no central AC, but large tree out front provides a generous amount of shade during the day and the lower living area stays cool during the summer.



Please contact Dillon to set up a showing, 303-332-4529 (text or call)

Not responsible for information in 3rd party ads. Please visit our website for the most accurate information, www.newagere.com.



*This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers*