4512 Garrison Street
Last updated April 2 2020 at 7:55 PM

4512 Garrison Street

4512 Garrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

4512 Garrison Street, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Coming soon! Available early April.
Granite counter and stainless steel appliances.
Lots of off street parking.
Coin-op washer/dryer on premise.
Owner pays water, sewer and trash.
Tenant electric.
One pet is negotiable.
Credit, background, employment and rental history will be verified.
**Showings Wednesday & Thursday afternoons**
Please contact Robert Campbell @ 720-618-1324 with any questions or to set up an appointment.
Please visit our website www.PrecisionHomesPropertyManagement.com/rentals-available for applications or to view available properties.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

