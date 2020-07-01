4512 Garrison Street

Amenities
Coming soon! Available early April.
Granite counter and stainless steel appliances.
Lots of off street parking.
Coin-op washer/dryer on premise.
Owner pays water, sewer and trash.
Tenant electric.
One pet is negotiable.
Credit, background, employment and rental history will be verified.
**Showings Wednesday & Thursday afternoons**
Please contact Robert Campbell @ 720-618-1324 with any questions or to set up an appointment.
Please visit our website www.PrecisionHomesPropertyManagement.com/rentals-available for applications or to view available properties.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.