Wheat Ridge, CO
3 Paramount Parkway
Last updated September 30 2019 at 10:47 PM

3 Paramount Parkway

3 Paramount Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

3 Paramount Parkway, Wheat Ridge, CO 80215
Applewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Applewood Knolls duplex. Kitchen complete with breakfast bar, ceramic tile and stainless steel appliances. Living room with vaulted ceiling, and ceiling fan. Separate dining room which opens to back deck. Large upstairs bedrooms have double closets. Lower level has third bedroom, family room, office, three-quarter bathroom and large utility room. Beautiful fenced back yard with covered patio, deck and sprinkler system. Close to Paramount Park. One car garage w/electric opener and carport. Small dog < 50lbs permitted with $300 Pet Deposit. You will need to go to the following link to register pet/ assisted animal https://www.petscreening.com/referral/KjBnIIggX3nd. NO SMOKING. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM] a Professional Management Company.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Paramount Parkway have any available units?
3 Paramount Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheat Ridge, CO.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 3 Paramount Parkway have?
Some of 3 Paramount Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Paramount Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
3 Paramount Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Paramount Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 3 Paramount Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 3 Paramount Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 3 Paramount Parkway offers parking.
Does 3 Paramount Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Paramount Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Paramount Parkway have a pool?
No, 3 Paramount Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 3 Paramount Parkway have accessible units?
No, 3 Paramount Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Paramount Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Paramount Parkway has units with dishwashers.
