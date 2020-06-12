3 Paramount Parkway

Amenities

Beautiful Applewood Knolls duplex. Kitchen complete with breakfast bar, ceramic tile and stainless steel appliances. Living room with vaulted ceiling, and ceiling fan. Separate dining room which opens to back deck. Large upstairs bedrooms have double closets. Lower level has third bedroom, family room, office, three-quarter bathroom and large utility room. Beautiful fenced back yard with covered patio, deck and sprinkler system. Close to Paramount Park. One car garage w/electric opener and carport. Small dog < 50lbs permitted with $300 Pet Deposit. You will need to go to the following link to register pet/ assisted animal https://www.petscreening.com/referral/KjBnIIggX3nd. NO SMOKING. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM] a Professional Management Company.