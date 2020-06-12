478 Mt. Belford Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets playground

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

NEW PHOTOS! Gorgeous, Brand New 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home in Severance! - Important Information: Available NOW!



Evergreen Property Management, Inc. cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit our website to confirm property information and availability. www.FTCRent.com



This brand-new home is a 4 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath split level with 1788 finished sq. ft., and a 357 sq. ft. unfinished basement. From the entry, you walk into an open and inviting kitchen/dining area that overlooks a sizeable Great Room. Upstairs, the Master Suite features a LARGE walk in closet and relaxing master bath. A covered front patio and a tandem 3 car garage crown this beauty off.



Severance Overlook is located at Weld County Road 21 and Weld County Road 72. It will be built in 4 phases and will include community parks and playgrounds. Severance is THE up and coming place to live. The commute to Fort Collins. Windsor & Greeley is a cinch from Severance!



Apply online today, or call Evergreen Property Management, Inc at 970-226-5600 to schedule a showing! www.ftcrent.com for our online application, requirements and other available units!



(Measurements are for the purpose of marketing and may not be exact. If exact square footage is a concern, the property should be independently measured).



Residents are required to put all utilities in their name and an additional $15.12 a month for trash, $45 a month for non-potable water and are responsible for all lawn care/snow removal. Up to two pets considered (up to 45 lbs) with additional $150 fee, $150 deposit and $35/month pet rent per pet. A written statement is required from applicants/tenants that their dog(s) have not bitten anyone for owners insurance policy, and must provide proof of renter's insurance that would cover any dogs living in the unit. All dogs must be over 1 year old, and proof of spay/neuter is required. Our breed restrictions can be found on our website under the 'Future Residents' tab.



(RLNE5134170)