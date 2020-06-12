All apartments in Weld County
478 Mt. Belford Drive
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

478 Mt. Belford Drive

478 Mt Belford Avenue · No Longer Available
478 Mt Belford Avenue, Weld County, CO 80550

patio / balcony
walk in closets
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
NEW PHOTOS! Gorgeous, Brand New 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home in Severance! - Important Information: Available NOW!

Evergreen Property Management, Inc. cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit our website to confirm property information and availability. www.FTCRent.com

This brand-new home is a 4 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath split level with 1788 finished sq. ft., and a 357 sq. ft. unfinished basement. From the entry, you walk into an open and inviting kitchen/dining area that overlooks a sizeable Great Room. Upstairs, the Master Suite features a LARGE walk in closet and relaxing master bath. A covered front patio and a tandem 3 car garage crown this beauty off.

Severance Overlook is located at Weld County Road 21 and Weld County Road 72. It will be built in 4 phases and will include community parks and playgrounds. Severance is THE up and coming place to live. The commute to Fort Collins. Windsor & Greeley is a cinch from Severance!

Apply online today, or call Evergreen Property Management, Inc at 970-226-5600 to schedule a showing! www.ftcrent.com for our online application, requirements and other available units!

(Measurements are for the purpose of marketing and may not be exact. If exact square footage is a concern, the property should be independently measured).

Residents are required to put all utilities in their name and an additional $15.12 a month for trash, $45 a month for non-potable water and are responsible for all lawn care/snow removal. Up to two pets considered (up to 45 lbs) with additional $150 fee, $150 deposit and $35/month pet rent per pet. A written statement is required from applicants/tenants that their dog(s) have not bitten anyone for owners insurance policy, and must provide proof of renter's insurance that would cover any dogs living in the unit. All dogs must be over 1 year old, and proof of spay/neuter is required. Our breed restrictions can be found on our website under the 'Future Residents' tab.

(RLNE5134170)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 478 Mt. Belford Drive have any available units?
478 Mt. Belford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Weld County, CO.
What amenities does 478 Mt. Belford Drive have?
Some of 478 Mt. Belford Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 478 Mt. Belford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
478 Mt. Belford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 478 Mt. Belford Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 478 Mt. Belford Drive is pet friendly.
Does 478 Mt. Belford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 478 Mt. Belford Drive offers parking.
Does 478 Mt. Belford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 478 Mt. Belford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 478 Mt. Belford Drive have a pool?
No, 478 Mt. Belford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 478 Mt. Belford Drive have accessible units?
No, 478 Mt. Belford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 478 Mt. Belford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 478 Mt. Belford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 478 Mt. Belford Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 478 Mt. Belford Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
