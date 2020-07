Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Come see this beautiful recently renovated house in Frederick. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a master suite. This house has a large fenced in yard, plus plenty of off street parking. Pets allowed with owner approval. This is a nice quiet neighborhood with mountain views. Please call to schedule a showing. This home is listed by Peter Mitzelfeld and Amy Figliola of Sophisticated Properties a division of Swan Realty. 303-918-7909 www.sophisticatedproperties.com



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/242-dunmire-st-frederick-co-80530-usa/0aa90596-1258-4d05-843d-e2b39e9e1c32



(RLNE5560849)