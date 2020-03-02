All apartments in Welby
Find more places like 8520 Faraday St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Welby, CO
/
8520 Faraday St
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

8520 Faraday St

8520 Faraday Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Welby
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

8520 Faraday Street, Welby, CO 80229

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Completely Remodeled House - Property Id: 210756

Completely remodeled brick ranch home with new kitchen, appliances and bathrooms, newly refinished hardwood floors on main level, new tile in kitchen and baths and new carpet in basement is available now for rent. The main floor has two bedrooms, one full bathroom, living room and kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances while the finished lower level has a large family room, third bedroom, second full bathroom and laundry area with washer and dryer, 1632 square feet of finished living space. Features include a swamp cooler, detached one car garage, fenced yard with sprinkler system maintained by the tenant and tenant pays all utilities. Located in the Adams 12 School District, pets will be considered with a non-refundable $500 pet fee.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/210756
Property Id 210756

(RLNE5492848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8520 Faraday St have any available units?
8520 Faraday St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Welby, CO.
What amenities does 8520 Faraday St have?
Some of 8520 Faraday St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8520 Faraday St currently offering any rent specials?
8520 Faraday St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8520 Faraday St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8520 Faraday St is pet friendly.
Does 8520 Faraday St offer parking?
Yes, 8520 Faraday St offers parking.
Does 8520 Faraday St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8520 Faraday St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8520 Faraday St have a pool?
No, 8520 Faraday St does not have a pool.
Does 8520 Faraday St have accessible units?
No, 8520 Faraday St does not have accessible units.
Does 8520 Faraday St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8520 Faraday St has units with dishwashers.
Does 8520 Faraday St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8520 Faraday St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Welby 1 BedroomsWelby 2 Bedrooms
Welby 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWelby Apartments with Garage
Welby Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COWoodmoor, COErie, CONiwot, CO
Shaw Heights, COStonegate, COGunbarrel, COCherry Creek, COWindsor, COBerthoud, COColumbine, COApplewood, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College