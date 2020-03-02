8520 Faraday St

Amenities

Completely remodeled brick ranch home with new kitchen, appliances and bathrooms, newly refinished hardwood floors on main level, new tile in kitchen and baths and new carpet in basement is available now for rent. The main floor has two bedrooms, one full bathroom, living room and kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances while the finished lower level has a large family room, third bedroom, second full bathroom and laundry area with washer and dryer, 1632 square feet of finished living space. Features include a swamp cooler, detached one car garage, fenced yard with sprinkler system maintained by the tenant and tenant pays all utilities. Located in the Adams 12 School District, pets will be considered with a non-refundable $500 pet fee.

