Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7834 Downing St.

7834 Downing Street · No Longer Available
Location

7834 Downing Street, Welby, CO 80229

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Desirable 3BD, 1BA Thornton Townhome with Attached Garage and Fenced Backyard - THE BASICS

RENT: $1,740
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 1 (one full)
PARKING: 1-car garage, driveway and street parking

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable
*There is a $50 monthly water/sewer fee
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE4627084)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7834 Downing St. have any available units?
7834 Downing St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Welby, CO.
What amenities does 7834 Downing St. have?
Some of 7834 Downing St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7834 Downing St. currently offering any rent specials?
7834 Downing St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7834 Downing St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7834 Downing St. is pet friendly.
Does 7834 Downing St. offer parking?
Yes, 7834 Downing St. offers parking.
Does 7834 Downing St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7834 Downing St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7834 Downing St. have a pool?
No, 7834 Downing St. does not have a pool.
Does 7834 Downing St. have accessible units?
No, 7834 Downing St. does not have accessible units.
Does 7834 Downing St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7834 Downing St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 7834 Downing St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7834 Downing St. does not have units with air conditioning.
