Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
20023 North Washington Stree
Last updated April 13 2019 at 8:53 AM
20023 North Washington Stree
20023 Washington Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
20023 Washington Street, Thornton, CO 80023
North Washington
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful historic home close to downtown and so much more. Youll love it not just because of the location, but also its coziness, and general sense of home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20023 North Washington Stree have any available units?
20023 North Washington Stree doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Thornton, CO
.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Thornton Rent Report
.
Is 20023 North Washington Stree currently offering any rent specials?
20023 North Washington Stree is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20023 North Washington Stree pet-friendly?
No, 20023 North Washington Stree is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Thornton
.
Does 20023 North Washington Stree offer parking?
No, 20023 North Washington Stree does not offer parking.
Does 20023 North Washington Stree have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20023 North Washington Stree does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20023 North Washington Stree have a pool?
No, 20023 North Washington Stree does not have a pool.
Does 20023 North Washington Stree have accessible units?
No, 20023 North Washington Stree does not have accessible units.
Does 20023 North Washington Stree have units with dishwashers?
No, 20023 North Washington Stree does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20023 North Washington Stree have units with air conditioning?
No, 20023 North Washington Stree does not have units with air conditioning.
