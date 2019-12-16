7246 Windwood Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

VIEWS FOR MILES IN ALL DIRECTIONS!!!



On the main level you will find a huge, open, eat in kitchen w/updated cabinets & granite countertops.



Hardwood floors throughout the first floor.Family room w/ wet bar & fireplace opens to the kitchen.



Main floor laundry (washer/dryer included), powder room & formal living room & dining room.



Perfect for entertaining.



Upstairs there are 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. The bedroom off the master could be used as a retreat/office or nursery. New plank flooring is being installed in all upper bedrooms and hallway.



Don't miss the deck off the master bedroom!!!

Awesome, private area of the deck would be great for seating and a fire pit!! Check out the amazing wildlife and convenience

The Pinery has so much to offer!



Beautiful yard with split rail fencing - huge, mature trees! Portion of the yard closest to the house has enclosed fencing for your pets!!!!



This well-maintained home also features a finished basement w/ 3/4 bath, large recreation room/media room & an additional bedroom/office.



Pets are welcome.



HOA included - Owner Managed - trash included in rent.



Contact Donna Martin by text at 719-505-5544 or by email at donna.martin@realatlas.com for more information.



To qualify: Must prove 3 times the monthly rent in gross income. No felonies in the last 5 years, no evictions or owing another landlord. Good credit, great rental references (or proof of home ownership) are also needed.



Rent: $2500 per month

Deposit: $2500 with approved credit

Application fees: $45 per person over 18

Pet fee: $250 per pet

Pet rent: $25 per month per pet

(breed restrictions apply)



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.