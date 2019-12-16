All apartments in The Pinery
Last updated December 16 2019 at 10:38 PM

7246 Windwood Way

7246 Windwood Way · No Longer Available
Location

7246 Windwood Way, The Pinery, CO 80134
The Pinery

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
VIEWS FOR MILES IN ALL DIRECTIONS!!!

On the main level you will find a huge, open, eat in kitchen w/updated cabinets & granite countertops.

Hardwood floors throughout the first floor.Family room w/ wet bar & fireplace opens to the kitchen.

Main floor laundry (washer/dryer included), powder room & formal living room & dining room.

Perfect for entertaining.

Upstairs there are 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. The bedroom off the master could be used as a retreat/office or nursery. New plank flooring is being installed in all upper bedrooms and hallway.

Don't miss the deck off the master bedroom!!!
Awesome, private area of the deck would be great for seating and a fire pit!! Check out the amazing wildlife and convenience
The Pinery has so much to offer!

Beautiful yard with split rail fencing - huge, mature trees! Portion of the yard closest to the house has enclosed fencing for your pets!!!!

This well-maintained home also features a finished basement w/ 3/4 bath, large recreation room/media room & an additional bedroom/office.

Pets are welcome.

HOA included - Owner Managed - trash included in rent.

Contact Donna Martin by text at 719-505-5544 or by email at donna.martin@realatlas.com for more information.

To qualify: Must prove 3 times the monthly rent in gross income. No felonies in the last 5 years, no evictions or owing another landlord. Good credit, great rental references (or proof of home ownership) are also needed.

Rent: $2500 per month
Deposit: $2500 with approved credit
Application fees: $45 per person over 18
Pet fee: $250 per pet
Pet rent: $25 per month per pet
(breed restrictions apply)

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7246 Windwood Way have any available units?
7246 Windwood Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Pinery, CO.
What amenities does 7246 Windwood Way have?
Some of 7246 Windwood Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7246 Windwood Way currently offering any rent specials?
7246 Windwood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7246 Windwood Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7246 Windwood Way is pet friendly.
Does 7246 Windwood Way offer parking?
No, 7246 Windwood Way does not offer parking.
Does 7246 Windwood Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7246 Windwood Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7246 Windwood Way have a pool?
No, 7246 Windwood Way does not have a pool.
Does 7246 Windwood Way have accessible units?
No, 7246 Windwood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7246 Windwood Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7246 Windwood Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7246 Windwood Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 7246 Windwood Way does not have units with air conditioning.

