910 Humboldt Way

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator gym pool bbq/grill internet access

Beautiful 3 bedroom home in Superior's Rock Creek! Two story entery walks into living room with plenty of natural light and shares a 2-sided fireplace with the family room. Huge eating area perfecting for ertertaining in the open kitchen, with plenty of cabinet space and full appliance package. Large master suite upstairs with 4-piece bath and walk-in closet. Upstairs loft for a separate study or third living area. Patio area for BBQ'ing in the large fenced back yard and just a block away from tons of open space walking trails. Community pool, park and skate park and within a minute's drive to Flatirons Mall, shops, restaurants and quick access to Hwy 36. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com