Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Brand New Two Bedroom Townhome Available For Rent In Downtown Superior - New build townhome in Downtown Superior. Four story with private rooftop patio and attached two car garage. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances with finishes in contemporary styles. 9' main level ceilings along with oversized low-e glazed windows, quartz countertops and upgraded cabinets with 42" uppers.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4890128)