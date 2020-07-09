All apartments in Superior
3010 E Yarrow Circle

3010 East Yarrow Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3010 East Yarrow Circle, Superior, CO 80027
Rock Creek Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
3010 E Yarrow Circle Available 06/06/20 Spacious Superior Home 4 BED/4 BATH :: Available 6/6/2020 - Make this spacious 4 bedroom/4 bath home with a wonderful outdoor living space the place you call home! Located on a quiet street, enjoy neighborhood life with all the amenities you can dream of just minutes away.

This home features hardwood floors, 4 bedrooms including a master suite complete with a five piece bath and walk-in closet. Downstairs find a finished basement, spacious rec room, office, and a full bath. This downstairs living space could also be used as an additional bedroom.

Step outside to a beautifully landscaped, terraced backyard with a stone patio and lots of trees for maximum outdoor enjoyment.

Access to the community pool and tennis courts. Nearby trailheads and open spaces offer endless opportunities for biking, hiking, running or whatever your outdoor activity of choice may be!

Pets negotiable.

Showings will be forwarded and set up with the current tenant. In the event that a showing is scheduled everyone coming to view the property must wear (at minimum) a protective mask and follow appropriate social distancing guidelines.

Call Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 to set up a showing today!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4435663)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
