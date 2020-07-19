All apartments in Superior
Find more places like 2600 S. Rock Creek Pkwy..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Superior, CO
/
2600 S. Rock Creek Pkwy.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2600 S. Rock Creek Pkwy.

2600 South Rock Creek Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Superior
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2600 South Rock Creek Parkway, Superior, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Two bedroom Two bathroom Apartment available for sublease in beautiful community of Bell Flat Irons in Superior, CO. Located right across community swimming pool and Tennis Court. Apartment is well maintained with amazing lake view (Auterey Reservoir). Kitchen and Two bathrooms are recently upgraded with brand new appliances. Also Includes Gas Fireplace, Washer- Dryer and Car garage. Lots of natural light. Trails at walking distance. Very active community center which provides free breakfast every Sunday, have movie theater, full gym, hot pool, several swimming pools, basketball court, tennis court, etc..

Base Rent is $1591/Month (additional fees for Trash and Water not included) .Lease ends on 7/24/2019. Total Sq Ft is 1087. Apartment is available for lease on 1st December 2018.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2600 S. Rock Creek Pkwy. have any available units?
2600 S. Rock Creek Pkwy. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Superior, CO.
What amenities does 2600 S. Rock Creek Pkwy. have?
Some of 2600 S. Rock Creek Pkwy.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2600 S. Rock Creek Pkwy. currently offering any rent specials?
2600 S. Rock Creek Pkwy. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2600 S. Rock Creek Pkwy. pet-friendly?
No, 2600 S. Rock Creek Pkwy. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Superior.
Does 2600 S. Rock Creek Pkwy. offer parking?
Yes, 2600 S. Rock Creek Pkwy. offers parking.
Does 2600 S. Rock Creek Pkwy. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2600 S. Rock Creek Pkwy. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2600 S. Rock Creek Pkwy. have a pool?
Yes, 2600 S. Rock Creek Pkwy. has a pool.
Does 2600 S. Rock Creek Pkwy. have accessible units?
No, 2600 S. Rock Creek Pkwy. does not have accessible units.
Does 2600 S. Rock Creek Pkwy. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2600 S. Rock Creek Pkwy. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2600 S. Rock Creek Pkwy. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2600 S. Rock Creek Pkwy. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bell Flatirons
2200 S Tyler Dr
Superior, CO 80021

Similar Pages

Superior 1 BedroomsSuperior 2 Bedrooms
Superior 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSuperior Apartments with Gyms
Superior Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, CO
Applewood, COBerkley, COWelby, COGunbarrel, COStonegate, COWindsor, COShaw Heights, COErie, COEaton, COCherry Creek, CONiwot, COKen Caryl, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College