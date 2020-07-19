2600 S. Rock Creek Pkwy.

Amenities

Two bedroom Two bathroom Apartment available for sublease in beautiful community of Bell Flat Irons in Superior, CO. Located right across community swimming pool and Tennis Court. Apartment is well maintained with amazing lake view (Auterey Reservoir). Kitchen and Two bathrooms are recently upgraded with brand new appliances. Also Includes Gas Fireplace, Washer- Dryer and Car garage. Lots of natural light. Trails at walking distance. Very active community center which provides free breakfast every Sunday, have movie theater, full gym, hot pool, several swimming pools, basketball court, tennis court, etc..



Base Rent is $1591/Month (additional fees for Trash and Water not included) .Lease ends on 7/24/2019. Total Sq Ft is 1087. Apartment is available for lease on 1st December 2018.