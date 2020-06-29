All apartments in Superior
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:10 AM

2430 Andrew Drive

2430 Andrew Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2430 Andrew Drive, Superior, CO 80027
Rock Creek Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
2430 Andrew Drive Available 05/01/20 Beautiful 3 bed/2.5 bath home in Rock Creek - Available May 1st! - Open living spaces with vaulted ceilings give this home an open and spacious feel. The bright and sunny kitchen includes all appliances. Washer/dryer included in an unfinished basement - perfect for storage or second rec. room. Nice back yard with large concrete patio and level lawn area. Gas fireplace, air conditioning, 2 car garage. All Rock Creek & Town of Superior amenities are included: 2 swimming pools, tennis courts, awesome dog park, bicycle course, Frisbee golf course, numerous parks, extensive trail system, several FREE town and HOA social events throughout the year. The home is approximately 1,400 square feet finished; 1,770 total square feet including the unfinished basement. Schools: Superior Elementary, Eldorado Middle, Monarch High.

One dog or one cat may be considered with prior pet rental references and an additional pet security deposit.

Please contact Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 to schedule a showing!

In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

