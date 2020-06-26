All apartments in Superior
2057 Eagle Avenue
Last updated December 26 2019 at 7:58 AM

2057 Eagle Avenue

2057 Eagle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2057 Eagle Avenue, Superior, CO 80027

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
community garden
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
volleyball court
SADDLEBROOKE 2 BED/2 BATH CONDO - SUPERIOR - Beautiful condo that is light and bright! There is secured entry into the Saddlebrook community, a quiet, friendly neighborhood with scenic mountain views.

You have easy access to local parks, the Superior Recreation Center and Highway 36. The community features a pool, hot tub, clubhouse, community garden, basketball and volleyball courts, and a BBQ area. This condo offers you a clean and fresh decor featuring all appliances including washer and dryer. One car attached garage with a driveway and a balcony view of Long's Peak.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3759053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2057 Eagle Avenue have any available units?
2057 Eagle Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Superior, CO.
What amenities does 2057 Eagle Avenue have?
Some of 2057 Eagle Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2057 Eagle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2057 Eagle Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2057 Eagle Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2057 Eagle Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2057 Eagle Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2057 Eagle Avenue offers parking.
Does 2057 Eagle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2057 Eagle Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2057 Eagle Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2057 Eagle Avenue has a pool.
Does 2057 Eagle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2057 Eagle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2057 Eagle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2057 Eagle Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2057 Eagle Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2057 Eagle Avenue has units with air conditioning.
