2057 Eagle Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse community garden dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access pet friendly volleyball court

SADDLEBROOKE 2 BED/2 BATH CONDO - SUPERIOR - Beautiful condo that is light and bright! There is secured entry into the Saddlebrook community, a quiet, friendly neighborhood with scenic mountain views.



You have easy access to local parks, the Superior Recreation Center and Highway 36. The community features a pool, hot tub, clubhouse, community garden, basketball and volleyball courts, and a BBQ area. This condo offers you a clean and fresh decor featuring all appliances including washer and dryer. One car attached garage with a driveway and a balcony view of Long's Peak.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3759053)