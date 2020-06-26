2057 Eagle Avenue

Amenities
SADDLEBROOKE 2 BED/2 BATH CONDO - SUPERIOR - Beautiful condo that is light and bright! There is secured entry into the Saddlebrook community, a quiet, friendly neighborhood with scenic mountain views.
You have easy access to local parks, the Superior Recreation Center and Highway 36. The community features a pool, hot tub, clubhouse, community garden, basketball and volleyball courts, and a BBQ area. This condo offers you a clean and fresh decor featuring all appliances including washer and dryer. One car attached garage with a driveway and a balcony view of Long's Peak.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE3759053)