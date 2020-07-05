1957 Piper Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities community garden gym pool hot tub sauna

Come see our rental townhome- you cant find anything like this for this price. We have to move for work or would live here forever. The two story living space has large bedrooms with spacious closets and two full bathrooms. The master bath is a Jack and Jill. Small porch off of living room overlooks open space and a pond that is one of the countys best birding hotspots! Gorgeous and relaxing. Home has a gas fireplace. I will gift the washer and dryer that I have in the unit. Great space at a great price in a friendly and beautiful community with pool, spa, sauna, gym and an onsite community garden in which I have two established plots. If you are interested, I can get them reassigned to you. Great location near Flatirons crossing and Highway 36. 10 min to Boulder, 20-30 minutes to most of the Denver metro area. Lots of open space surrounding with trails and parks. Quiet and lovely neighbors. Must apply through our wonderful and responsive property manager- I will have all the papers.