All apartments in Superior
Find more places like 1957 Piper Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Superior, CO
/
1957 Piper Street
Last updated January 31 2020 at 9:46 AM

1957 Piper Street

1957 Piper Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Superior
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1957 Piper Street, Superior, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
gym
pool
community garden
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
community garden
gym
pool
hot tub
sauna
Come see our rental townhome- you cant find anything like this for this price. We have to move for work or would live here forever. The two story living space has large bedrooms with spacious closets and two full bathrooms. The master bath is a Jack and Jill. Small porch off of living room overlooks open space and a pond that is one of the countys best birding hotspots! Gorgeous and relaxing. Home has a gas fireplace. I will gift the washer and dryer that I have in the unit. Great space at a great price in a friendly and beautiful community with pool, spa, sauna, gym and an onsite community garden in which I have two established plots. If you are interested, I can get them reassigned to you. Great location near Flatirons crossing and Highway 36. 10 min to Boulder, 20-30 minutes to most of the Denver metro area. Lots of open space surrounding with trails and parks. Quiet and lovely neighbors. Must apply through our wonderful and responsive property manager- I will have all the papers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1957 Piper Street have any available units?
1957 Piper Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Superior, CO.
What amenities does 1957 Piper Street have?
Some of 1957 Piper Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1957 Piper Street currently offering any rent specials?
1957 Piper Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1957 Piper Street pet-friendly?
No, 1957 Piper Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Superior.
Does 1957 Piper Street offer parking?
No, 1957 Piper Street does not offer parking.
Does 1957 Piper Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1957 Piper Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1957 Piper Street have a pool?
Yes, 1957 Piper Street has a pool.
Does 1957 Piper Street have accessible units?
No, 1957 Piper Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1957 Piper Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1957 Piper Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1957 Piper Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1957 Piper Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bell Flatirons
2200 S Tyler Dr
Superior, CO 80021

Similar Pages

Superior 1 BedroomsSuperior 2 Bedrooms
Superior 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSuperior 3 Bedrooms
Superior Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, CO
Edgewater, COThe Pinery, COWelby, COErie, COWellington, CONiwot, COShaw Heights, COStonegate, COGunbarrel, COCherry Creek, COWindsor, COBerthoud, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College