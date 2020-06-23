1859 Spaulding Cir

Amenities

Saddlebrooke townhouse: Light-filled end unit - Property Id: 90777



Spacious, light-filled 3-level townhouse, end unit with extra windows. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in living room and master bedroom. Cozy living room w/fireplace, kitchen with island, plenty of cabinets. Dining with built-in shelves. Oak floor in dining and living areas.

Recently painted white trim throughout. Deep-cleaned carpet on stairs and in master. Window coverings.

Layout: 2nd floor - Living with balcony, kitchen, dining, second bedroom & bathroom. 3rd floor: master, master closet and ensuite bathroom.

2 spacious bathrooms, the master has enclosed WC, linen closet.

Brand new washer (also a dryer) on Master level, both full size.

Attached 1 car garage with new door and built-in shelves. Plus assigned parking spot close to townhouse.

Saddlebrooke amenities: clubhouse, pool, fitness facilities, hot tub, basketball court, community garden.

Convenient location: close to Hwy 36, Flatiron Crossings Mall, Interlocken, McCaslin RTD stop. 10 min Boulder, 15 min Denver.

