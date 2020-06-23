All apartments in Superior
Find more places like 1859 Spaulding Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Superior, CO
/
1859 Spaulding Cir
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1859 Spaulding Cir

1859 Spaulding Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Superior
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1859 Spaulding Circle, Superior, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
community garden
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Saddlebrooke townhouse: Light-filled end unit - Property Id: 90777

Spacious, light-filled 3-level townhouse, end unit with extra windows. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in living room and master bedroom. Cozy living room w/fireplace, kitchen with island, plenty of cabinets. Dining with built-in shelves. Oak floor in dining and living areas.
Recently painted white trim throughout. Deep-cleaned carpet on stairs and in master. Window coverings.
Layout: 2nd floor - Living with balcony, kitchen, dining, second bedroom & bathroom. 3rd floor: master, master closet and ensuite bathroom.
2 spacious bathrooms, the master has enclosed WC, linen closet.
Brand new washer (also a dryer) on Master level, both full size.
Attached 1 car garage with new door and built-in shelves. Plus assigned parking spot close to townhouse.
Saddlebrooke amenities: clubhouse, pool, fitness facilities, hot tub, basketball court, community garden.
Convenient location: close to Hwy 36, Flatiron Crossings Mall, Interlocken, McCaslin RTD stop. 10 min Boulder, 15 min Denver.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/90777
Property Id 90777

(RLNE4574008)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1859 Spaulding Cir have any available units?
1859 Spaulding Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Superior, CO.
What amenities does 1859 Spaulding Cir have?
Some of 1859 Spaulding Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1859 Spaulding Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1859 Spaulding Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1859 Spaulding Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 1859 Spaulding Cir is pet friendly.
Does 1859 Spaulding Cir offer parking?
Yes, 1859 Spaulding Cir does offer parking.
Does 1859 Spaulding Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1859 Spaulding Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1859 Spaulding Cir have a pool?
Yes, 1859 Spaulding Cir has a pool.
Does 1859 Spaulding Cir have accessible units?
No, 1859 Spaulding Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1859 Spaulding Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1859 Spaulding Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 1859 Spaulding Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 1859 Spaulding Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bell Flatirons
2200 S Tyler Dr
Superior, CO 80021

Similar Pages

Superior 1 BedroomsSuperior 2 Bedrooms
Superior 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSuperior 3 Bedrooms
Superior Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, CO
Edgewater, COThe Pinery, COWelby, COErie, COWellington, CONiwot, COShaw Heights, COStonegate, COGunbarrel, COCherry Creek, COWindsor, COBerthoud, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College