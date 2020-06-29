1824 Mallard Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub sauna volleyball court

Live in the quiet gated community of Saddlebrooke in Superior, Colorado. - Great 2 Bdrm, 2 Bath condo in the quiet, gated community of Saddle Brooke in Superior. Patio with southern exposure and views of open space and rolling hills. Newer carpet and windows. Large master bedroom with full bath features double sinks & water closet, walk-in closet & laundry room with washer & dryer. Full kitchen with stainless steel appliances and tons of cabinets, dining room and living room with gas fireplace. Located just steps from clubhouse with pool and hot tub, full gym with sauna & steam rooms. Includes a 1-car attached garage. Walk or bike to the extensive trails and parks throughout Rock Creek. Easy access to US36, Flatirons shopping & dining. No smoking allowed in unit. No pets. HOA requires new tenant to attend orientation ($50 fee must also be paid directly to HOA) at least 1 week prior to move in date.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3854344)