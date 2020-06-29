All apartments in Superior
1824 Mallard Drive

Location

1824 Mallard Drive, Superior, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
volleyball court
Live in the quiet gated community of Saddlebrooke in Superior, Colorado. - Great 2 Bdrm, 2 Bath condo in the quiet, gated community of Saddle Brooke in Superior. Patio with southern exposure and views of open space and rolling hills. Newer carpet and windows. Large master bedroom with full bath features double sinks & water closet, walk-in closet & laundry room with washer & dryer. Full kitchen with stainless steel appliances and tons of cabinets, dining room and living room with gas fireplace. Located just steps from clubhouse with pool and hot tub, full gym with sauna & steam rooms. Includes a 1-car attached garage. Walk or bike to the extensive trails and parks throughout Rock Creek. Easy access to US36, Flatirons shopping & dining. No smoking allowed in unit. No pets. HOA requires new tenant to attend orientation ($50 fee must also be paid directly to HOA) at least 1 week prior to move in date.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3854344)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1824 Mallard Drive have any available units?
1824 Mallard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Superior, CO.
What amenities does 1824 Mallard Drive have?
Some of 1824 Mallard Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1824 Mallard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1824 Mallard Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1824 Mallard Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1824 Mallard Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Superior.
Does 1824 Mallard Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1824 Mallard Drive offers parking.
Does 1824 Mallard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1824 Mallard Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1824 Mallard Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1824 Mallard Drive has a pool.
Does 1824 Mallard Drive have accessible units?
No, 1824 Mallard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1824 Mallard Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1824 Mallard Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1824 Mallard Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1824 Mallard Drive has units with air conditioning.
