Home
/
Superior, CO
/
1816 Mallard Dr.
Last updated August 23 2019 at 4:56 PM

1816 Mallard Dr.

1816 Mallard Drive · No Longer Available
Superior
3 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Garage
Location

1816 Mallard Drive, Superior, CO 80027

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fb3f4ce091 ---- Wonderfully kept, two story condo with a mountain view! Great upgrades throughout; canned lighting, beautiful tile and high quality carpet. Private deck off of the living room, and a one car garage. Beautiful private pool with state of the art workout out facility in a gorgeous clubhouse for your personal use! Located in a gated community in a perfect location between Boulder and Denver. Just a few miles away from the Broomfield Interlocken buisness park and Flatirons mall. Close to a huge open space with a dog park, tons of trails, shopping, and restaurants. This is a must see! Pets considered. No smoking. Please call Heather to discuss the details at All County Boulder Property Management 720-428-2100 or email hgrant@allcountyboulder.com. Apply online at www.allcountyboulder.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1816 Mallard Dr. have any available units?
1816 Mallard Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Superior, CO.
What amenities does 1816 Mallard Dr. have?
Some of 1816 Mallard Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1816 Mallard Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1816 Mallard Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1816 Mallard Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1816 Mallard Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1816 Mallard Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1816 Mallard Dr. offers parking.
Does 1816 Mallard Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1816 Mallard Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1816 Mallard Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1816 Mallard Dr. has a pool.
Does 1816 Mallard Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1816 Mallard Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1816 Mallard Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1816 Mallard Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1816 Mallard Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1816 Mallard Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

