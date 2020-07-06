1816 Mallard Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse dog park gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fb3f4ce091 ---- Wonderfully kept, two story condo with a mountain view! Great upgrades throughout; canned lighting, beautiful tile and high quality carpet. Private deck off of the living room, and a one car garage. Beautiful private pool with state of the art workout out facility in a gorgeous clubhouse for your personal use! Located in a gated community in a perfect location between Boulder and Denver. Just a few miles away from the Broomfield Interlocken buisness park and Flatirons mall. Close to a huge open space with a dog park, tons of trails, shopping, and restaurants. This is a must see! Pets considered. No smoking. Please call Heather to discuss the details at All County Boulder Property Management 720-428-2100 or email hgrant@allcountyboulder.com. Apply online at www.allcountyboulder.com