Last updated August 3 2019 at 5:33 PM

1605 Egret Way

1605 Egret Way · No Longer Available
Location

1605 Egret Way, Superior, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
community garden
dog park
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0cdd4a3048 ---- Adorable 2 Bed 2 Bath Townhome in Saddlebrooke Community. Located in a gated community with access to the pool, hot tub, clubhouse, gym, community gardens, dog park and paths/trails. Features include all kitchen appliances, washer/dryer, central AC, private patio, open floor plan, gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, 1-car garage, and tons of storage space. Great location near HWY 36, with easy access to 470 and 287. Close to restaurants, shopping and more! Trash and water included! **The room with blue walls has been repainted to a neutral color, to match the rest of the townhome** Pets are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com 1 Car Garage Central A/C Gas Fireplace Pool And Clubhouse Stove Vaulted Ceilings Washer/Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 Egret Way have any available units?
1605 Egret Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Superior, CO.
What amenities does 1605 Egret Way have?
Some of 1605 Egret Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1605 Egret Way currently offering any rent specials?
1605 Egret Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 Egret Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1605 Egret Way is pet friendly.
Does 1605 Egret Way offer parking?
Yes, 1605 Egret Way offers parking.
Does 1605 Egret Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1605 Egret Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 Egret Way have a pool?
Yes, 1605 Egret Way has a pool.
Does 1605 Egret Way have accessible units?
No, 1605 Egret Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 Egret Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1605 Egret Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1605 Egret Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1605 Egret Way has units with air conditioning.

