1605 Egret Way

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0cdd4a3048 ---- Adorable 2 Bed 2 Bath Townhome in Saddlebrooke Community. Located in a gated community with access to the pool, hot tub, clubhouse, gym, community gardens, dog park and paths/trails. Features include all kitchen appliances, washer/dryer, central AC, private patio, open floor plan, gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, 1-car garage, and tons of storage space. Great location near HWY 36, with easy access to 470 and 287. Close to restaurants, shopping and more! Trash and water included! **The room with blue walls has been repainted to a neutral color, to match the rest of the townhome** Pets are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com 1 Car Garage Central A/C Gas Fireplace Pool And Clubhouse Stove Vaulted Ceilings Washer/Dryer