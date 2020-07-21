3337 S Bryant St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym pool pet friendly

The price is right on this one. This two bedroom house has a quaint yard that's perfect for the gardener at heart with lots of garden beds. Inside you will find an eat-in kitchen, included washer/dryer, 2 bedrooms, a full bath plus family room with a wood burning stove. The backyard is fenced with a nice sitting patio and lots of gardening space. The house has a wall mount A/C unit in the living room along with a ceiling fan in the back bedroom. Super quick access to Hampden Ave, Santa Fe Drive, and tons of shops and restaurants at River Point at Sheridan! You are also close to walking trails and Marston Lake so your pets will love this location. The owner is pet-friendly with a pet deposit. Ready for immediate move in. 600+ credit scores, 3 times rent for income, no evictions of felonies in the last 5 years. Section 8 not accepted. Visit www.SRENTS.com to schedule a showing and see the full walkthrough video.