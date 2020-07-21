All apartments in Sheridan
3337 S Bryant St
Last updated June 25 2019 at 6:07 PM

3337 S Bryant St

3337 South Bryant Street · No Longer Available
Location

3337 South Bryant Street, Sheridan, CO 80110

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
pool
pet friendly
The price is right on this one. This two bedroom house has a quaint yard that's perfect for the gardener at heart with lots of garden beds. Inside you will find an eat-in kitchen, included washer/dryer, 2 bedrooms, a full bath plus family room with a wood burning stove. The backyard is fenced with a nice sitting patio and lots of gardening space. The house has a wall mount A/C unit in the living room along with a ceiling fan in the back bedroom. Super quick access to Hampden Ave, Santa Fe Drive, and tons of shops and restaurants at River Point at Sheridan! You are also close to walking trails and Marston Lake so your pets will love this location. The owner is pet-friendly with a pet deposit. Ready for immediate move in. 600+ credit scores, 3 times rent for income, no evictions of felonies in the last 5 years. Section 8 not accepted. Visit www.SRENTS.com to schedule a showing and see the full walkthrough video.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3337 S Bryant St have any available units?
3337 S Bryant St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sheridan, CO.
What amenities does 3337 S Bryant St have?
Some of 3337 S Bryant St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3337 S Bryant St currently offering any rent specials?
3337 S Bryant St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3337 S Bryant St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3337 S Bryant St is pet friendly.
Does 3337 S Bryant St offer parking?
No, 3337 S Bryant St does not offer parking.
Does 3337 S Bryant St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3337 S Bryant St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3337 S Bryant St have a pool?
Yes, 3337 S Bryant St has a pool.
Does 3337 S Bryant St have accessible units?
No, 3337 S Bryant St does not have accessible units.
Does 3337 S Bryant St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3337 S Bryant St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3337 S Bryant St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3337 S Bryant St has units with air conditioning.
