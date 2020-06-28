8715 Aspen Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

$2,450 - Large 4 bed/2 bath house in the heart of Cottonwood.



Main floor bedroom home with a large yard and private greenbelt location on fabulous Cherry Creek Trail system. This is a crown jewel for Douglas County and City of Parker for hiking, walking,biking,rollerblading and walking the dog! Just walk out your backdoor from your large deck to hundreds of miles of Metro Area trial systems. This is a Ranch Plus home. Features main floor master with a large great room/open concept on the main level with 2 bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs, and additional bedroom in basement. In addition to a large 2 car garage. Cottonwood has been one of the best locations in Parker because of it's location to E470, Restaurants and critical shopping like Costco and King Soopers. You do not have to suffer through the traffic of Parker and can be anywhere important in just minutes.



House is located in a cul-de-sac with great neighbors that have been in the neighborhood for many years.