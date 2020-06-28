All apartments in Parker
8715 Aspen Ct
8715 Aspen Ct

8715 Aspen Court · No Longer Available
Location

8715 Aspen Court, Parker, CO 80134

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
$2,450 - Large 4 bed/2 bath house in the heart of Cottonwood.

Main floor bedroom home with a large yard and private greenbelt location on fabulous Cherry Creek Trail system. This is a crown jewel for Douglas County and City of Parker for hiking, walking,biking,rollerblading and walking the dog! Just walk out your backdoor from your large deck to hundreds of miles of Metro Area trial systems. This is a Ranch Plus home. Features main floor master with a large great room/open concept on the main level with 2 bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs, and additional bedroom in basement. In addition to a large 2 car garage. Cottonwood has been one of the best locations in Parker because of it's location to E470, Restaurants and critical shopping like Costco and King Soopers. You do not have to suffer through the traffic of Parker and can be anywhere important in just minutes.

House is located in a cul-de-sac with great neighbors that have been in the neighborhood for many years.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8715 Aspen Ct have any available units?
8715 Aspen Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 8715 Aspen Ct have?
Some of 8715 Aspen Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8715 Aspen Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8715 Aspen Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8715 Aspen Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 8715 Aspen Ct is pet friendly.
Does 8715 Aspen Ct offer parking?
Yes, 8715 Aspen Ct offers parking.
Does 8715 Aspen Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8715 Aspen Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8715 Aspen Ct have a pool?
No, 8715 Aspen Ct does not have a pool.
Does 8715 Aspen Ct have accessible units?
No, 8715 Aspen Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8715 Aspen Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8715 Aspen Ct has units with dishwashers.
