Last updated October 4 2019 at 5:35 PM

23903 E Winter Springs Plaza

23903 E Winter Springs Pl · No Longer Available
Location

23903 E Winter Springs Pl, Parker, CO 80138
Villages of Parker

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
This Beautiful 2-story home in Parker has everything! The main level has 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom, formal living room, formal dining room, great room with fireplace, and a spacious gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, double oven, and large breakfast nook. The finished basement features 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom, a large game/family room and lots of storage. Upstairs you will find the oversized master bedroom with an on-suite 5 piece master bathroom, 3 other nice size bedrooms and a full bathroom. Entertain family and friends in the fully fenced back yard with a patio area for the BBQ and a great view of the Rocky Mountains. This home is located in the very quite Canterberry Crossings neighborhood with easy access to parks, trails, the community pool, and tennis courts. 3 car garage, washer and dryer are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23903 E Winter Springs Plaza have any available units?
23903 E Winter Springs Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 23903 E Winter Springs Plaza have?
Some of 23903 E Winter Springs Plaza's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23903 E Winter Springs Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
23903 E Winter Springs Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23903 E Winter Springs Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 23903 E Winter Springs Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parker.
Does 23903 E Winter Springs Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 23903 E Winter Springs Plaza offers parking.
Does 23903 E Winter Springs Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23903 E Winter Springs Plaza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23903 E Winter Springs Plaza have a pool?
Yes, 23903 E Winter Springs Plaza has a pool.
Does 23903 E Winter Springs Plaza have accessible units?
No, 23903 E Winter Springs Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 23903 E Winter Springs Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 23903 E Winter Springs Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
