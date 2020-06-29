23903 E Winter Springs Plaza

Amenities

This Beautiful 2-story home in Parker has everything! The main level has 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom, formal living room, formal dining room, great room with fireplace, and a spacious gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, double oven, and large breakfast nook. The finished basement features 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom, a large game/family room and lots of storage. Upstairs you will find the oversized master bedroom with an on-suite 5 piece master bathroom, 3 other nice size bedrooms and a full bathroom. Entertain family and friends in the fully fenced back yard with a patio area for the BBQ and a great view of the Rocky Mountains. This home is located in the very quite Canterberry Crossings neighborhood with easy access to parks, trails, the community pool, and tennis courts. 3 car garage, washer and dryer are included.