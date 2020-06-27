23105 York Avenue

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/489fcae0aa ---- Live in a great community and great townhome. Close to everything in Parker, this cozy townhome has everything you need. Main level has a master-bedroom, large living area, kitchen with a nook, pantry, and laundry room. Upstairs has a bedroom, loft and bathroom. This home has a 2 car garage and nice patio. Yard maintenance is taken care of by HOA. Available - NOW!! Renters Insurance is Required Rent includes water, sewer, and trash No Smoking Brand New Carpet Community Park Community Pool