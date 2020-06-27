All apartments in Parker
Find more places like 23105 York Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parker, CO
/
23105 York Avenue
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

23105 York Avenue

23105 York Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parker
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

23105 York Avenue, Parker, CO 80138
Villages of Parker

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/489fcae0aa ---- Live in a great community and great townhome. Close to everything in Parker, this cozy townhome has everything you need. Main level has a master-bedroom, large living area, kitchen with a nook, pantry, and laundry room. Upstairs has a bedroom, loft and bathroom. This home has a 2 car garage and nice patio. Yard maintenance is taken care of by HOA. Available - NOW!! Renters Insurance is Required Rent includes water, sewer, and trash No Smoking Brand New Carpet Community Park Community Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23105 York Avenue have any available units?
23105 York Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 23105 York Avenue have?
Some of 23105 York Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23105 York Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
23105 York Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23105 York Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 23105 York Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parker.
Does 23105 York Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 23105 York Avenue offers parking.
Does 23105 York Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23105 York Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23105 York Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 23105 York Avenue has a pool.
Does 23105 York Avenue have accessible units?
No, 23105 York Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 23105 York Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 23105 York Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Watermark On Twenty Mile
11010 S Twenty Mile Rd
Parker, CO 80134
Broadstone Montane
18301 E Cottonwood Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Cherrywood Village
16950 Carlson Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Parker Hilltop Apartments
19600 Clubhouse Dr
Parker, CO 80138
The Meadows At Meridian
10215 Crescent Meadow Blvd
Parker, CO 80134
Peak 83
11605 Solar Circle
Parker, CO 80134
Ranchstone
17125 Carlson Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Waterford on Mainstreet
18588 E Main St
Parker, CO 80134

Similar Pages

Parker 1 BedroomsParker 2 Bedrooms
Parker Apartments with PoolParker Dog Friendly Apartments
Parker Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COFountain, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs