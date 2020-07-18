21767 East Tallkid Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar gym parking pool garage

** CHOOSE A 1 OR 2 YEAR LEASE!! **



This beautiful 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home will welcome you with 3355 square feet of space!



The kitchen comes complete with a fridge, dishwasher, disposal, microwave, a stunning island, and a pantry that is perfect for extra kitchen space! Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, and access to the club house that includes a pool and fitness center! Parking for this property is a 2 car attached garage.



Enjoy the beautiful Colorado weather from the patio. Within walking distance are walking/ biking trails, and the Highlands at Parker, Tallman Meadow Park, and McCabe Meadows! Nearby are Coffee shops, and many dining options. Travel is easy wit quick access to HWY 83.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities.



** CHOOSE A 1 OR 2 YEAR LEASE!! **



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



Contact us to schedule a showing.