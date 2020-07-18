All apartments in Parker
21767 East Tallkid Avenue
21767 East Tallkid Avenue

21767 East Tallkid Avenue
Location

21767 East Tallkid Avenue, Parker, CO 80138
Reata North

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
garage
** CHOOSE A 1 OR 2 YEAR LEASE!! **

This beautiful 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home will welcome you with 3355 square feet of space!

The kitchen comes complete with a fridge, dishwasher, disposal, microwave, a stunning island, and a pantry that is perfect for extra kitchen space! Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, and access to the club house that includes a pool and fitness center! Parking for this property is a 2 car attached garage.

Enjoy the beautiful Colorado weather from the patio. Within walking distance are walking/ biking trails, and the Highlands at Parker, Tallman Meadow Park, and McCabe Meadows! Nearby are Coffee shops, and many dining options. Travel is easy wit quick access to HWY 83.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

** CHOOSE A 1 OR 2 YEAR LEASE!! **

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21767 East Tallkid Avenue have any available units?
21767 East Tallkid Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 21767 East Tallkid Avenue have?
Some of 21767 East Tallkid Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21767 East Tallkid Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
21767 East Tallkid Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21767 East Tallkid Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 21767 East Tallkid Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parker.
Does 21767 East Tallkid Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 21767 East Tallkid Avenue offers parking.
Does 21767 East Tallkid Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21767 East Tallkid Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21767 East Tallkid Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 21767 East Tallkid Avenue has a pool.
Does 21767 East Tallkid Avenue have accessible units?
No, 21767 East Tallkid Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 21767 East Tallkid Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21767 East Tallkid Avenue has units with dishwashers.
