Parker, CO
21123 White Ash Lane
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

21123 White Ash Lane

21123 White Ash Lane · No Longer Available
Location

21123 White Ash Lane, Parker, CO 80138
Hidden River

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
21123 White Ash Lane Available 06/01/20 Start summer off in your new home! Hidden River Gem / 5 bedrooms / 3.5 bathrooms! - This beautiful family home is in the desirable Hidden River neighborbood in Parker, Colorado. Situated in friendly, family oriented neighborhood on end of cul-de-sac with excellent schools close by. Large windows that provide ample light and a backyard haven that backs to green belt/park and is well suited for outdoor relaxation with mountain & city views. Huge covered trex deck that is perfect for your morning cup of coffee or weekend BBQ. Prime location with quick and easy access to Parker Rd & E-470, popular shopping/restaurants, Aurora Reservoir, plus everything the town of Parker has to offer.

Property features approximately 4095 sf of living space with 5 bedrooms, dedicated main floor office suite, 3.5 bathrooms, family room, dining room, beautiful gourmet kitchen with updated custom cabinetry, all appliances including a double oven, granite countertops, large island & open floor plan. 4 bedrooms on upper level including a beautiful, spacious, master suite (19x19) with 5-piece bath and oversized walk in closet, completely finished walk out basement includes a family room area, additional private bedroom, bathroom, and kitchenette for guests or entertaining. Property also has a 2 car garage with added freezer for extra food storage, sprinkler system, & central AC.

Offered at $3300 per month, one year lease minimum. Security deposit equal to one months rent, dogs considered on a case-by-case basis (no cats) with additional nonrefundable pet fee, no smoking and no growing marijuana on premises, no exceptions. Rent includes trash, sewer, & 9.54 kw solar system. Tenant responsible for gas/electric (average electric bill low due to solar system), water, cable, phone, internet, and yard maintenance.

This property is managed by a professional and responsible management company. Tenants will have online access to submit 24/7 maintenance requests and the convenience of online rent payments.

Douglas County Re 1 School District.
Iron Horse Elementary
Cimarron Middle School
Legend High School

Property is currently occupied, however, we are offering very flexible showings. Property is deep cleaned before and after each showing and all members of household are healthy. We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov

Contact us today for a showing!

Beacon Property Management
Kerri Ziegler
303-347-0975 ext 101
303-204-3486 cell phone

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5734957)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21123 White Ash Lane have any available units?
21123 White Ash Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 21123 White Ash Lane have?
Some of 21123 White Ash Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21123 White Ash Lane currently offering any rent specials?
21123 White Ash Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21123 White Ash Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 21123 White Ash Lane is pet friendly.
Does 21123 White Ash Lane offer parking?
Yes, 21123 White Ash Lane offers parking.
Does 21123 White Ash Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21123 White Ash Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21123 White Ash Lane have a pool?
No, 21123 White Ash Lane does not have a pool.
Does 21123 White Ash Lane have accessible units?
No, 21123 White Ash Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 21123 White Ash Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 21123 White Ash Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

