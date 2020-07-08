Amenities

21123 White Ash Lane Available 06/01/20 Start summer off in your new home! Hidden River Gem / 5 bedrooms / 3.5 bathrooms! - This beautiful family home is in the desirable Hidden River neighborbood in Parker, Colorado. Situated in friendly, family oriented neighborhood on end of cul-de-sac with excellent schools close by. Large windows that provide ample light and a backyard haven that backs to green belt/park and is well suited for outdoor relaxation with mountain & city views. Huge covered trex deck that is perfect for your morning cup of coffee or weekend BBQ. Prime location with quick and easy access to Parker Rd & E-470, popular shopping/restaurants, Aurora Reservoir, plus everything the town of Parker has to offer.



Property features approximately 4095 sf of living space with 5 bedrooms, dedicated main floor office suite, 3.5 bathrooms, family room, dining room, beautiful gourmet kitchen with updated custom cabinetry, all appliances including a double oven, granite countertops, large island & open floor plan. 4 bedrooms on upper level including a beautiful, spacious, master suite (19x19) with 5-piece bath and oversized walk in closet, completely finished walk out basement includes a family room area, additional private bedroom, bathroom, and kitchenette for guests or entertaining. Property also has a 2 car garage with added freezer for extra food storage, sprinkler system, & central AC.



Offered at $3300 per month, one year lease minimum. Security deposit equal to one months rent, dogs considered on a case-by-case basis (no cats) with additional nonrefundable pet fee, no smoking and no growing marijuana on premises, no exceptions. Rent includes trash, sewer, & 9.54 kw solar system. Tenant responsible for gas/electric (average electric bill low due to solar system), water, cable, phone, internet, and yard maintenance.



This property is managed by a professional and responsible management company. Tenants will have online access to submit 24/7 maintenance requests and the convenience of online rent payments.



Douglas County Re 1 School District.

Iron Horse Elementary

Cimarron Middle School

Legend High School



Property is currently occupied, however, we are offering very flexible showings. Property is deep cleaned before and after each showing and all members of household are healthy. We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov



Contact us today for a showing!



Beacon Property Management

Kerri Ziegler

303-347-0975 ext 101

303-204-3486 cell phone



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5734957)