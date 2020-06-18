Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 Bed/2.5 Bath, 1684 Sqft - 19709 Applewood Ct - Available now! Rare townhouse with two single car attached garages and walking distance to Main St Parker, dining and shopping. On the main floor is a living room w/ vaulted ceilings, eat-in kitchen, powder bath, and laundry area complete with washer and dryer. Upstairs is the master bedroom with additional master retreat area, master bathroom, additional bedroom and full spare bath. Other features include new paint, newer carpet, laminate floors, wood burning fireplace, central heat & air, tankless water heater, covered patio, 2" blinds and ceiling fans. The kitchen is upgraded with all stainless appliances and granite countertops. The rear yard is fully fenced and has a sprinkler system. As mentioned, this unit has not one, but two attached single car garage spaces! Community amenities include swimming pool as well as water, sewer and trash services. Small pets (under 35 lbs) allowed with $250 refundable pet deposit per pet and $25 monthly pet rent per pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.



Security Deposit : $1,975

Application Fee: $50

Air Filter Program: $10

Lease Admin Fee: $200



*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.



