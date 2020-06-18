All apartments in Parker
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:47 AM

19709 Applewood Ct

19709 Applewood Court · No Longer Available
Location

19709 Applewood Court, Parker, CO 80138

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Bed/2.5 Bath, 1684 Sqft - 19709 Applewood Ct - Available now! Rare townhouse with two single car attached garages and walking distance to Main St Parker, dining and shopping. On the main floor is a living room w/ vaulted ceilings, eat-in kitchen, powder bath, and laundry area complete with washer and dryer. Upstairs is the master bedroom with additional master retreat area, master bathroom, additional bedroom and full spare bath. Other features include new paint, newer carpet, laminate floors, wood burning fireplace, central heat & air, tankless water heater, covered patio, 2" blinds and ceiling fans. The kitchen is upgraded with all stainless appliances and granite countertops. The rear yard is fully fenced and has a sprinkler system. As mentioned, this unit has not one, but two attached single car garage spaces! Community amenities include swimming pool as well as water, sewer and trash services. Small pets (under 35 lbs) allowed with $250 refundable pet deposit per pet and $25 monthly pet rent per pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.

Security Deposit : $1,975
Application Fee: $50
Air Filter Program: $10
Lease Admin Fee: $200

*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.

(RLNE5244885)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19709 Applewood Ct have any available units?
19709 Applewood Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 19709 Applewood Ct have?
Some of 19709 Applewood Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19709 Applewood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
19709 Applewood Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19709 Applewood Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 19709 Applewood Ct is pet friendly.
Does 19709 Applewood Ct offer parking?
Yes, 19709 Applewood Ct offers parking.
Does 19709 Applewood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19709 Applewood Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19709 Applewood Ct have a pool?
Yes, 19709 Applewood Ct has a pool.
Does 19709 Applewood Ct have accessible units?
No, 19709 Applewood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 19709 Applewood Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19709 Applewood Ct has units with dishwashers.

