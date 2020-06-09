All apartments in Parker
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:33 AM

19679 E Elk Creek Dr

19679 East Elk Creek Drive · (720) 749-0475
Location

19679 East Elk Creek Drive, Parker, CO 80134

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,245

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2088 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
pool
racquetball court
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
$500 OFF FIRST MONTH RENT FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE INS!!!

Available on 06/15/2020!

12 Month Lease Term!

Newer carpet in the living room and vaulted ceilings for an open and spacious feel. Abundance of natural light yet, still private enough with all the mature trees in the front yard. The open kitchen that leads to the dining room features newly engineered floors and offers plenty of room to gather in the heart of the home. Main floor powder room just off the kitchen. Newer sliding glass door in dining room invites you to enjoy the fully fenced in backyard that is great for entertaining and has a custom sandbox/play area!

Upstairs has 2 bedrooms, a dual vanity, shared bath, and the master bedroom with walk-in closet and private master bath. All bedrooms have ceiling fans in addition to the A/C and house fan. The unfinished basement has carpet and is great for storage, exercise room, play area, or can be a second living room. In addition to the flex space there is a half bath in the basement. The laundry room has additional storage and washer/dryer are included.

Stroh Ranch has many community activities and amenities including indoor and outdoor pools, weight room, racquetball courts, sand volleyball court, basketball and tennis courts. Close to Cherry Creek Trails, downtown Parker, medical centers, light rail, highways, and so much more.

Resident responsible for gas, electric, water, cable and internet.
Sorry, NO PETS!
1,450 finished sq/ft.

For Showings, call or TEXT Natasha @ (720) 749-0475 or email Natasha@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing contact listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

