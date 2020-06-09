19679 E Elk Creek Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court gym on-site laundry pool racquetball court internet access tennis court volleyball court

$500 OFF FIRST MONTH RENT FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE INS!!!



Available on 06/15/2020!



12 Month Lease Term!



Newer carpet in the living room and vaulted ceilings for an open and spacious feel. Abundance of natural light yet, still private enough with all the mature trees in the front yard. The open kitchen that leads to the dining room features newly engineered floors and offers plenty of room to gather in the heart of the home. Main floor powder room just off the kitchen. Newer sliding glass door in dining room invites you to enjoy the fully fenced in backyard that is great for entertaining and has a custom sandbox/play area!



Upstairs has 2 bedrooms, a dual vanity, shared bath, and the master bedroom with walk-in closet and private master bath. All bedrooms have ceiling fans in addition to the A/C and house fan. The unfinished basement has carpet and is great for storage, exercise room, play area, or can be a second living room. In addition to the flex space there is a half bath in the basement. The laundry room has additional storage and washer/dryer are included.



Stroh Ranch has many community activities and amenities including indoor and outdoor pools, weight room, racquetball courts, sand volleyball court, basketball and tennis courts. Close to Cherry Creek Trails, downtown Parker, medical centers, light rail, highways, and so much more.



Resident responsible for gas, electric, water, cable and internet.

Sorry, NO PETS!

1,450 finished sq/ft.



