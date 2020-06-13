All apartments in Parker
Find more places like 18726 French Creek Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parker, CO
/
18726 French Creek Avenue
Last updated February 15 2020 at 9:59 AM

18726 French Creek Avenue

18726 French Creek Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parker
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

18726 French Creek Avenue, Parker, CO 80134

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
This fully furnished executive rental townhome has three-bedrooms, two and a half baths and has amazing appeal. Spreading out over close to 1,700 square feet, youll enjoy the elegant experience of hardwood floors, a bright open interior and fireplace. An outdoor community pool and and clubhouse is perfect for those hot summer days.

An easy drive to either Denver or Colorado Springs, this property is located with quick access to I-25 and other ammenities.

Enjoy the rooms filled with natural light. Neutral interior paint compliments the hardwood floors while the comfortable furniture welcomes you home. The formal sitting room off the entryway leads up to a great room with fireplace. Just behind, a spacious kitchen of stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, center island , and ample cabinetry containing all the fittings and equipment you need for gourmet cooking. Formal meals have their place, too, a dining room with six seat solid wood table and a buffet perfect for entertaining clients or executives.

Upstairs, pick from any of the three luxuriously appointed bedrooms, one suited for your home office. Ample storage and comfort round out these gorgeous rooms. A master bath with shower and garden tub awaits someone to spoil, while the other bathrooms are similarly posh. A separate laundry room with washer and dryer are ready for laundry day. An attached two-car garage provides parking ease, and with so much to see and do close by, youll appreciate it as much as you do coming home to this magnificently furnished townhome.

All utilities, WiFi Internet, Cable TV, Trash, HOA Fees are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18726 French Creek Avenue have any available units?
18726 French Creek Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 18726 French Creek Avenue have?
Some of 18726 French Creek Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18726 French Creek Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18726 French Creek Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18726 French Creek Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 18726 French Creek Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parker.
Does 18726 French Creek Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 18726 French Creek Avenue offers parking.
Does 18726 French Creek Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18726 French Creek Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18726 French Creek Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 18726 French Creek Avenue has a pool.
Does 18726 French Creek Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18726 French Creek Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18726 French Creek Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18726 French Creek Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Move Cross Country
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Montane
18301 E Cottonwood Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Parker Hilltop Apartments
19600 Clubhouse Dr
Parker, CO 80138
Briargate on Main
18931 E Briargate Ln
Parker, CO 80134
The Meadows At Meridian
10215 Crescent Meadow Blvd
Parker, CO 80134
Stone Canyon Apartments
19255 Cottonwood Dr
Parker, CO 80138
Peak 83
11605 Solar Circle
Parker, CO 80134
Ranchstone
17125 Carlson Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Waterford on Mainstreet
18588 E Main St
Parker, CO 80134

Similar Pages

Parker 1 BedroomsParker 2 Bedrooms
Parker Apartments with PoolParker Pet Friendly Places
Parker Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COFountain, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs