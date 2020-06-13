18726 French Creek Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

This fully furnished executive rental townhome has three-bedrooms, two and a half baths and has amazing appeal. Spreading out over close to 1,700 square feet, youll enjoy the elegant experience of hardwood floors, a bright open interior and fireplace. An outdoor community pool and and clubhouse is perfect for those hot summer days.



An easy drive to either Denver or Colorado Springs, this property is located with quick access to I-25 and other ammenities.



Enjoy the rooms filled with natural light. Neutral interior paint compliments the hardwood floors while the comfortable furniture welcomes you home. The formal sitting room off the entryway leads up to a great room with fireplace. Just behind, a spacious kitchen of stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, center island , and ample cabinetry containing all the fittings and equipment you need for gourmet cooking. Formal meals have their place, too, a dining room with six seat solid wood table and a buffet perfect for entertaining clients or executives.



Upstairs, pick from any of the three luxuriously appointed bedrooms, one suited for your home office. Ample storage and comfort round out these gorgeous rooms. A master bath with shower and garden tub awaits someone to spoil, while the other bathrooms are similarly posh. A separate laundry room with washer and dryer are ready for laundry day. An attached two-car garage provides parking ease, and with so much to see and do close by, youll appreciate it as much as you do coming home to this magnificently furnished townhome.



All utilities, WiFi Internet, Cable TV, Trash, HOA Fees are included.