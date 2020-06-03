18107 E Saskatoon Pl

Amenities

Parker beauty townhome 3bed 2.5ba 2car A/C deck hdwds stainless vaults - Please check out our website for more photos and to check our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.com

A 2013 Parker beauty town home. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with 2 car garage. Lots of hardwoods, beautiful kitchen with 42" cherry cabinets. Island. Stainless appliances including microwave oven. Deck of the kitchen. Two different living rooms. Central Air. Oversized two car attached garage. Upstairs laundry room. Master suite with 5 piece and walk in closet. Open floor plan. Lots of windows. Deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee of $45 per adult. Pets are okay with an extra $100 deposit per pet if owner approved. No smoking inside the house. Please drive by and take a look to see if the area meets your criteria. Please call Kevin at 3035315540 with any questions or showings or you can text him at 3035704285 just be sure to add the address you are inquiring about so he can respond accurately since we have other rentals available.



