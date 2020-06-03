All apartments in Parker
Last updated January 27 2020

18107 E Saskatoon Pl

18107 Saskatoon Place · No Longer Available
Location

18107 Saskatoon Place, Parker, CO 80134

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Parker beauty townhome 3bed 2.5ba 2car A/C deck hdwds stainless vaults - Please check out our website for more photos and to check our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.com
A 2013 Parker beauty town home. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with 2 car garage. Lots of hardwoods, beautiful kitchen with 42" cherry cabinets. Island. Stainless appliances including microwave oven. Deck of the kitchen. Two different living rooms. Central Air. Oversized two car attached garage. Upstairs laundry room. Master suite with 5 piece and walk in closet. Open floor plan. Lots of windows. Deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee of $45 per adult. Pets are okay with an extra $100 deposit per pet if owner approved. No smoking inside the house. Please drive by and take a look to see if the area meets your criteria. Please call Kevin at 3035315540 with any questions or showings or you can text him at 3035704285 just be sure to add the address you are inquiring about so he can respond accurately since we have other rentals available.

(RLNE5356469)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18107 E Saskatoon Pl have any available units?
18107 E Saskatoon Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 18107 E Saskatoon Pl have?
Some of 18107 E Saskatoon Pl's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18107 E Saskatoon Pl currently offering any rent specials?
18107 E Saskatoon Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18107 E Saskatoon Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 18107 E Saskatoon Pl is pet friendly.
Does 18107 E Saskatoon Pl offer parking?
Yes, 18107 E Saskatoon Pl offers parking.
Does 18107 E Saskatoon Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18107 E Saskatoon Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18107 E Saskatoon Pl have a pool?
No, 18107 E Saskatoon Pl does not have a pool.
Does 18107 E Saskatoon Pl have accessible units?
No, 18107 E Saskatoon Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 18107 E Saskatoon Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 18107 E Saskatoon Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

