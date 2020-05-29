All apartments in Parker
17252 East Twinberry Street

17252 East Twinberry Street
Location

17252 East Twinberry Street, Parker, CO 80134

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
media room
See yourself coming home to this beautiful 5 bedroom 4.5 bathroom home in Challenger Park on a fantastic large lot! Formal living and dining rooms in addition to the study on the main floor. This home stuns at 4,600 sqft. and comes complete with a theater room and bar! Don't miss the beautiful backyard with tons of space! A must see! Make this home yours today. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17252 East Twinberry Street have any available units?
17252 East Twinberry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
Is 17252 East Twinberry Street currently offering any rent specials?
17252 East Twinberry Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17252 East Twinberry Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 17252 East Twinberry Street is pet friendly.
Does 17252 East Twinberry Street offer parking?
No, 17252 East Twinberry Street does not offer parking.
Does 17252 East Twinberry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17252 East Twinberry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17252 East Twinberry Street have a pool?
No, 17252 East Twinberry Street does not have a pool.
Does 17252 East Twinberry Street have accessible units?
No, 17252 East Twinberry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17252 East Twinberry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17252 East Twinberry Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17252 East Twinberry Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 17252 East Twinberry Street does not have units with air conditioning.
