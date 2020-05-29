17252 East Twinberry Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance media room

See yourself coming home to this beautiful 5 bedroom 4.5 bathroom home in Challenger Park on a fantastic large lot! Formal living and dining rooms in addition to the study on the main floor. This home stuns at 4,600 sqft. and comes complete with a theater room and bar! Don't miss the beautiful backyard with tons of space! A must see! Make this home yours today. Contact our leasing agent for more information!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.