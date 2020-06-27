17063 Blue Indigo Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come check out this beautiful and spacious home in the Jordan Crossing neighborhood of Parker. This home is available to move into on September 1, 2019. The main living area is mostly hardwood floors throughout the space. The wide open kitchen with large island countertop is open to the living and formal dining areas and has plenty of cabinet storage, countertop space and panty for plenty of food storage. The inviting living room has a gas fireplace and built-in surround sound speaker system. Entertain your guests on the massive deck that features a large mechanical shade to keep that HOT and powerful Colorado sunshine away from your family and guests.



Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms. The front bedroom includes its own private full bathroom. Two bedrooms share a Jack and Jill style full bathroom. And the Master Bedroom caps off the space with coffered ceilings, large ceiling fans and large Master bath. The master bath has a soaker tub and glass shower enclosure, double vanity and a GIANT walk-in closet.



The basement is completely finished with ample additional storage space as well as a Guest Bed with egress window and complimented with a full private bath. Main floor laundry and mudroom will include front loading washer and dryer set with lease. Garage has an extra deep car bay that is perfect for additional storage for personal items, additional car or a workshop.



Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Water, Sewer, Gas, Electric), Trash is included in rent, Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Pet Application Fees(See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Months Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center) / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.



360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:

http://pmielevation.info/17063-BLUE-INDIGO-VIRTUAL-TOUR



