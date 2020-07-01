Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage key fob access

16967 Blue Mist Cir Available 04/17/20 3 Bed/ 2 Bath, 1284 Sq Ft, 16967 Blue Mist Cir - Available now. This beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath tri-level home is conveniently located in the Cottonwood neighborhood and backs up to the Cherry Creek Trail! This home features newer - laminate flooring, tile flooring, paint, windows and fixtures. The main level offers a keyless entry, a large open living room, and dining area directly off the open kitchen. The kitchen boasts granite countertops, maple cabinets, and stainless appliances. On the upper level you'll find a master bedroom complete with walk-in closet, a second bedroom, and a remodeled full bathroom. The lower level includes a spacious family room with gas fireplace, 3rd bedroom, laundry room that includes a full size washer and dryer and 3/4 bath, and access to the crawl space for extra storage. Enjoy entertaining guests on the large deck and fenced backyard that overlooks open space! A detached 2 car garage and solar panels are included. Conveniently located near parks, shops, entertainment and dining. Easy access to E-470, Parker Road, and I-25. Small dogs or cats allowed with $250 pet deposit/pet and $25.00/mo pet rent per pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.



Application Fee: $50

Security Deposit: $1,995

Lease Admin Fee: $200

Air Filter Program: $10 / mos



*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.



(RLNE4089248)