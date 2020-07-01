All apartments in Parker
Find more places like 16967 Blue Mist Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parker, CO
/
16967 Blue Mist Cir
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:10 AM

16967 Blue Mist Cir

16967 Blue Mist Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parker
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

16967 Blue Mist Circle, Parker, CO 80134

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
key fob access
16967 Blue Mist Cir Available 04/17/20 3 Bed/ 2 Bath, 1284 Sq Ft, 16967 Blue Mist Cir - Available now. This beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath tri-level home is conveniently located in the Cottonwood neighborhood and backs up to the Cherry Creek Trail! This home features newer - laminate flooring, tile flooring, paint, windows and fixtures. The main level offers a keyless entry, a large open living room, and dining area directly off the open kitchen. The kitchen boasts granite countertops, maple cabinets, and stainless appliances. On the upper level you'll find a master bedroom complete with walk-in closet, a second bedroom, and a remodeled full bathroom. The lower level includes a spacious family room with gas fireplace, 3rd bedroom, laundry room that includes a full size washer and dryer and 3/4 bath, and access to the crawl space for extra storage. Enjoy entertaining guests on the large deck and fenced backyard that overlooks open space! A detached 2 car garage and solar panels are included. Conveniently located near parks, shops, entertainment and dining. Easy access to E-470, Parker Road, and I-25. Small dogs or cats allowed with $250 pet deposit/pet and $25.00/mo pet rent per pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.

Application Fee: $50
Security Deposit: $1,995
Lease Admin Fee: $200
Air Filter Program: $10 / mos

*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.

(RLNE4089248)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16967 Blue Mist Cir have any available units?
16967 Blue Mist Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 16967 Blue Mist Cir have?
Some of 16967 Blue Mist Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16967 Blue Mist Cir currently offering any rent specials?
16967 Blue Mist Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16967 Blue Mist Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 16967 Blue Mist Cir is pet friendly.
Does 16967 Blue Mist Cir offer parking?
Yes, 16967 Blue Mist Cir offers parking.
Does 16967 Blue Mist Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16967 Blue Mist Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16967 Blue Mist Cir have a pool?
No, 16967 Blue Mist Cir does not have a pool.
Does 16967 Blue Mist Cir have accessible units?
No, 16967 Blue Mist Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 16967 Blue Mist Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16967 Blue Mist Cir has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Watermark On Twenty Mile
11010 S Twenty Mile Rd
Parker, CO 80134
Broadstone Montane
18301 E Cottonwood Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Cherrywood Village
16950 Carlson Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Parker Hilltop Apartments
19600 Clubhouse Dr
Parker, CO 80138
Briargate on Main
18931 E Briargate Ln
Parker, CO 80134
Peak 83
11605 Solar Circle
Parker, CO 80134
Ranchstone
17125 Carlson Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Waterford on Mainstreet
18588 E Main St
Parker, CO 80134

Similar Pages

Parker 1 BedroomsParker 2 Bedrooms
Parker Apartments with PoolParker Pet Friendly Places
Parker Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COFountain, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs