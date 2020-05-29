15624 East Copper Creek Lane

Amenities

Premier 5BD + study, 3.5BA RANCH home in Parker's Horse Creek community! Hickory hardwood flooring on main level! Open floor plan! Fully finished basement! Up to 2 dogs okay. Sorry, no cats.



Welcome home to an amazing RANCH in Parker's Horse Creek community! This open floor plan offers hickory hardwood flooring on the main level, a spacious living room with a double-coffered ceiling, gas fireplace, plus a big nook for your entertainment center. The main floor also features a study, dining room, a gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a double oven and cooktop, peninsula island, the master bedroom which features a spacious 5-piece bathroom and walk-in closet, a guest bedroom, bathroom with a shower, plus a powder room near the laundry room that includes the clothes washer and dryer - wow!



The basement is fully finished, and it's spectacular with a spacious living room that's perfect for watching movies. Two additional bedrooms, with one featuring tile flooring, a full bathroom, and extra spaces that are perfect for a big game table, an office, workout equipment - you name it!



Off the kitchen eating nook is access to the picturesque backyard backing to open space, with multiple entertainment areas including a deck, and a large patio with a pergola covering a portion of the patio, plus a dog run on the side of the home!



Rent includes trash service, seasonal community pool.



Great location backing to open space and a walking trail along Arapahoe Canal! Very close to the community pool and park! Easy access to I25 off Hess Rd! Don't miss out on this lovely RANCH home in Parker, and welcome home!



* No smoking or marijuana.

* Two dogs (under 70 pounds each) may be considered. No cats. With approval, we require a $250 deposit per pet upon lease signing, and the pet fee is $35/month pet pet. Pet application @ https://app.petscreening.com/referral/Dn9yleFSpvVE * Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

* Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a month's rent

* Property Manager: Home Realty & Management

* Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review our rental criteria prior to applying @ www.homerealtyllc.com/tenants

* Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.