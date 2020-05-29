All apartments in Parker
Find more places like 15624 East Copper Creek Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parker, CO
/
15624 East Copper Creek Lane
Last updated July 28 2019 at 5:08 AM

15624 East Copper Creek Lane

15624 East Copper Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parker
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15624 East Copper Creek Lane, Parker, CO 80134
Douglas

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Premier 5BD + study, 3.5BA RANCH home in Parker's Horse Creek community! Hickory hardwood flooring on main level! Open floor plan! Fully finished basement! Up to 2 dogs okay. Sorry, no cats.

Welcome home to an amazing RANCH in Parker's Horse Creek community! This open floor plan offers hickory hardwood flooring on the main level, a spacious living room with a double-coffered ceiling, gas fireplace, plus a big nook for your entertainment center. The main floor also features a study, dining room, a gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a double oven and cooktop, peninsula island, the master bedroom which features a spacious 5-piece bathroom and walk-in closet, a guest bedroom, bathroom with a shower, plus a powder room near the laundry room that includes the clothes washer and dryer - wow!

The basement is fully finished, and it's spectacular with a spacious living room that's perfect for watching movies. Two additional bedrooms, with one featuring tile flooring, a full bathroom, and extra spaces that are perfect for a big game table, an office, workout equipment - you name it!

Off the kitchen eating nook is access to the picturesque backyard backing to open space, with multiple entertainment areas including a deck, and a large patio with a pergola covering a portion of the patio, plus a dog run on the side of the home!

Rent includes trash service, seasonal community pool.

Great location backing to open space and a walking trail along Arapahoe Canal! Very close to the community pool and park! Easy access to I25 off Hess Rd! Don't miss out on this lovely RANCH home in Parker, and welcome home!

* No smoking or marijuana.
* Two dogs (under 70 pounds each) may be considered. No cats. With approval, we require a $250 deposit per pet upon lease signing, and the pet fee is $35/month pet pet. Pet application @ https://app.petscreening.com/referral/Dn9yleFSpvVE * Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
* Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a month's rent
* Property Manager: Home Realty & Management
* Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review our rental criteria prior to applying @ www.homerealtyllc.com/tenants
* Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15624 East Copper Creek Lane have any available units?
15624 East Copper Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 15624 East Copper Creek Lane have?
Some of 15624 East Copper Creek Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15624 East Copper Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15624 East Copper Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15624 East Copper Creek Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 15624 East Copper Creek Lane is pet friendly.
Does 15624 East Copper Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15624 East Copper Creek Lane offers parking.
Does 15624 East Copper Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15624 East Copper Creek Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15624 East Copper Creek Lane have a pool?
Yes, 15624 East Copper Creek Lane has a pool.
Does 15624 East Copper Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 15624 East Copper Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15624 East Copper Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15624 East Copper Creek Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Montane
18301 E Cottonwood Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Cherrywood Village
16950 Carlson Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Parker Hilltop Apartments
19600 Clubhouse Dr
Parker, CO 80138
Briargate on Main
18931 E Briargate Ln
Parker, CO 80134
Stone Canyon Apartments
19255 Cottonwood Dr
Parker, CO 80138
Peak 83
11605 Solar Circle
Parker, CO 80134
Ranchstone
17125 Carlson Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Waterford on Mainstreet
18588 E Main St
Parker, CO 80134

Similar Pages

Parker 1 BedroomsParker 2 Bedrooms
Parker Apartments with PoolParker Pet Friendly Places
Parker Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COFountain, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs