12941 South Carson Court

Stunning 3 bed, 3 bath home with 1,284 square feet in the great location of Stroh Ranch in Parker. This home has a beautiful floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the living room and a cozy fireplace. Enjoy cooking in the open kitchen, complete with fridge, stove, dishwasher and disposal. Enjoy the partially finished basement. Amenities include a portable air conditioning unit. Step outside and enjoy the rest of the Colorado summer and the mountain views in the fenced back yard, on the spacious deck, or the covered porch. Parking includes 2 car garage.



Travel is easy with access to S. Parker Road. Get outside and explore the nearby walking trails including the Cherry Creek Bike Path that backs the property and goes all the way to Downtown Denver! Less than 10 minute drive to Downtown Parker.



Nearby schools include Legacy Point Elementary School, Sagewood Middle School, and Ponderosa High School.



Pets may be considered with owner approval and pet deposit.



