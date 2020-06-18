All apartments in Parker
12941 South Carson Court
Last updated April 11 2019 at 4:53 PM

12941 South Carson Court

12941 South Carson Court · No Longer Available
Location

12941 South Carson Court, Parker, CO 80134

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #872889.

Stunning 3 bed, 3 bath home with 1,284 square feet in the great location of Stroh Ranch in Parker. This home has a beautiful floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the living room and a cozy fireplace. Enjoy cooking in the open kitchen, complete with fridge, stove, dishwasher and disposal. Enjoy the partially finished basement. Amenities include a portable air conditioning unit. Step outside and enjoy the rest of the Colorado summer and the mountain views in the fenced back yard, on the spacious deck, or the covered porch. Parking includes 2 car garage.

Travel is easy with access to S. Parker Road. Get outside and explore the nearby walking trails including the Cherry Creek Bike Path that backs the property and goes all the way to Downtown Denver! Less than 10 minute drive to Downtown Parker.

Nearby schools include Legacy Point Elementary School, Sagewood Middle School, and Ponderosa High School.

Pets may be considered with owner approval and pet deposit.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12941 South Carson Court have any available units?
12941 South Carson Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 12941 South Carson Court have?
Some of 12941 South Carson Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12941 South Carson Court currently offering any rent specials?
12941 South Carson Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12941 South Carson Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 12941 South Carson Court is pet friendly.
Does 12941 South Carson Court offer parking?
Yes, 12941 South Carson Court offers parking.
Does 12941 South Carson Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12941 South Carson Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12941 South Carson Court have a pool?
No, 12941 South Carson Court does not have a pool.
Does 12941 South Carson Court have accessible units?
No, 12941 South Carson Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12941 South Carson Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12941 South Carson Court has units with dishwashers.
