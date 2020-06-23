12933 Ironstone Way Apt 203

Amenities

This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is located in the desirable Stroh Ranch community of Parker, Colorado. The living and dining rooms are finished with cherry hardwood flooring and new neutral paint throughout. The kitchen is open to the living area and includes tile flooring and a breakfast bar with tile counter tops. Both full bathrooms are also finished with tile flooring. All appliances stay including washer and dryer. Rent includes water/sewer and trash service. This community provides a state of the art clubhouse with pool/hot tub, fitness center, party room and theater room for your enjoyment. Please call Pam at 720-442-7055 to schedule a showing or email pam@woodruffpm.com.