12933 Ironstone Way Apt 203

12933 Ironstone Way · No Longer Available
Location

12933 Ironstone Way, Parker, CO 80134

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is located in the desirable Stroh Ranch community of Parker, Colorado. The living and dining rooms are finished with cherry hardwood flooring and new neutral paint throughout. The kitchen is open to the living area and includes tile flooring and a breakfast bar with tile counter tops. Both full bathrooms are also finished with tile flooring. All appliances stay including washer and dryer. Rent includes water/sewer and trash service. This community provides a state of the art clubhouse with pool/hot tub, fitness center, party room and theater room for your enjoyment. Please call Pam at 720-442-7055 to schedule a showing or email pam@woodruffpm.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12933 Ironstone Way Apt 203 have any available units?
12933 Ironstone Way Apt 203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 12933 Ironstone Way Apt 203 have?
Some of 12933 Ironstone Way Apt 203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12933 Ironstone Way Apt 203 currently offering any rent specials?
12933 Ironstone Way Apt 203 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12933 Ironstone Way Apt 203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12933 Ironstone Way Apt 203 is pet friendly.
Does 12933 Ironstone Way Apt 203 offer parking?
No, 12933 Ironstone Way Apt 203 does not offer parking.
Does 12933 Ironstone Way Apt 203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12933 Ironstone Way Apt 203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12933 Ironstone Way Apt 203 have a pool?
Yes, 12933 Ironstone Way Apt 203 has a pool.
Does 12933 Ironstone Way Apt 203 have accessible units?
No, 12933 Ironstone Way Apt 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 12933 Ironstone Way Apt 203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12933 Ironstone Way Apt 203 has units with dishwashers.
