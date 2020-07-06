12931 Ironstone Way

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This Beautiful Condo is available for lease immediately. Located in the beautiful Ironstone Condominiums, it is on the second floor and very close to plenty of parking. This is a one bedroom, one bathroom condo. As you walk in, you will notice a very open layout with a living room large enough to also serve as a dining room if you desire one. The living room connects to the kitchen that includes plenty of cabinet space. There is a pantry, as well as a door leading to the washer and dryer, as well as the mechanical room. The master bedroom is very large and right across the hall from the bathroom, which features an over sized bathtub. There is also a large walk-in closet in the bedroom. The owner does prefer a tenant with no pets, however having pets would not be a disqualification. We would need to discuss the breed as well as the size and age of the pet. If the pet does get approved, there would be additional pet rent. Home is located about 5 minutes from downtown Parker, which includes all the shopping and restaurants you would want. I-25 is about 10 minutes west for a convenient commute.



This home will be managed by the homeowner. Some of the qualifications are listed below.



There will be a required security deposit of $1,000



Tenants must pass screening which includes criminal history, credit check, income verification, eviction history, and reference checks.



All tenants above 18 will need to apply and pass screening. There is a $45 application fee per adult.



Qualified applicants may have the option to sign an 18 month lease to start.



All utilities will need to be put into the tenants name.



Owner will pay monthly HOA dues.