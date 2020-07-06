All apartments in Parker
Find more places like 12931 Ironstone Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parker, CO
/
12931 Ironstone Way
Last updated December 16 2019 at 12:35 AM

12931 Ironstone Way

12931 Ironstone Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parker
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12931 Ironstone Way, Parker, CO 80134

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Beautiful Condo is available for lease immediately. Located in the beautiful Ironstone Condominiums, it is on the second floor and very close to plenty of parking. This is a one bedroom, one bathroom condo. As you walk in, you will notice a very open layout with a living room large enough to also serve as a dining room if you desire one. The living room connects to the kitchen that includes plenty of cabinet space. There is a pantry, as well as a door leading to the washer and dryer, as well as the mechanical room. The master bedroom is very large and right across the hall from the bathroom, which features an over sized bathtub. There is also a large walk-in closet in the bedroom. The owner does prefer a tenant with no pets, however having pets would not be a disqualification. We would need to discuss the breed as well as the size and age of the pet. If the pet does get approved, there would be additional pet rent. Home is located about 5 minutes from downtown Parker, which includes all the shopping and restaurants you would want. I-25 is about 10 minutes west for a convenient commute.

This home will be managed by the homeowner. Some of the qualifications are listed below.

There will be a required security deposit of $1,000

Tenants must pass screening which includes criminal history, credit check, income verification, eviction history, and reference checks.

All tenants above 18 will need to apply and pass screening. There is a $45 application fee per adult.

Qualified applicants may have the option to sign an 18 month lease to start.

All utilities will need to be put into the tenants name.

Owner will pay monthly HOA dues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12931 Ironstone Way have any available units?
12931 Ironstone Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 12931 Ironstone Way have?
Some of 12931 Ironstone Way's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12931 Ironstone Way currently offering any rent specials?
12931 Ironstone Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12931 Ironstone Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 12931 Ironstone Way is pet friendly.
Does 12931 Ironstone Way offer parking?
Yes, 12931 Ironstone Way offers parking.
Does 12931 Ironstone Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12931 Ironstone Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12931 Ironstone Way have a pool?
No, 12931 Ironstone Way does not have a pool.
Does 12931 Ironstone Way have accessible units?
No, 12931 Ironstone Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12931 Ironstone Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 12931 Ironstone Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Montane
18301 E Cottonwood Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Cherrywood Village
16950 Carlson Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Parker Hilltop Apartments
19600 Clubhouse Dr
Parker, CO 80138
Briargate on Main
18931 E Briargate Ln
Parker, CO 80134
The Meadows At Meridian
10215 Crescent Meadow Blvd
Parker, CO 80134
Peak 83
11605 Solar Circle
Parker, CO 80134
Ranchstone
17125 Carlson Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Waterford on Mainstreet
18588 E Main St
Parker, CO 80134

Similar Pages

Parker 1 BedroomsParker 2 Bedrooms
Parker Apartments with PoolParker Pet Friendly Places
Parker Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COFountain, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs