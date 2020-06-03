All apartments in Parker
Home
/
Parker, CO
/
12896 Ironstone Way #202
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

12896 Ironstone Way #202

12896 Ironstone Way · (720) 610-7118
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12896 Ironstone Way, Parker, CO 80134

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12896 Ironstone Way #202 · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1038 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
media room
Pool, Volley ball court, Gym access 2 bd2 ba - This is a 1038 sq ft 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo. It is located on the the second level.
Updated everything!!!!
*Enjoy the fresh Colorado air on the private balcony.
*Tiled kitchen and bathrooms with granite counter tops
*Carpeted through out.
*HUGE walk-in closets.
*This unit Includes lots of storage space. An exterior storage room
*Lots of Sunlight
This property provides access to a beautiful pool with a hot tub, and also a very well kept fitness facility. Amenities include a Theater Room, Clubhouse that can be rented for parties.
Utilities included are water, sewer, trash.
We accept section 8

***To schedule a showing please text Janel 720-610-7118***

Monthly rent $1595.00
Security deposit $1595.00
Application fee $45.00

More details & Apply online: http://hmtfmanagement.com/vacancy/
This listing is Provided by Janel Anderson-Realtor(tm) of Home Treasure Finders, Inc.
https://www.hometreasurefinders.com/management/vacancies/
The Fair Housing Act prohibits property owners, financial institutions and landlords from discriminating against prospective tenants or buyers on the basis of race, religion, national origin, sex, family status or disability.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5728726)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12896 Ironstone Way #202 have any available units?
12896 Ironstone Way #202 has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 12896 Ironstone Way #202 have?
Some of 12896 Ironstone Way #202's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12896 Ironstone Way #202 currently offering any rent specials?
12896 Ironstone Way #202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12896 Ironstone Way #202 pet-friendly?
No, 12896 Ironstone Way #202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parker.
Does 12896 Ironstone Way #202 offer parking?
No, 12896 Ironstone Way #202 does not offer parking.
Does 12896 Ironstone Way #202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12896 Ironstone Way #202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12896 Ironstone Way #202 have a pool?
Yes, 12896 Ironstone Way #202 has a pool.
Does 12896 Ironstone Way #202 have accessible units?
Yes, 12896 Ironstone Way #202 has accessible units.
Does 12896 Ironstone Way #202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12896 Ironstone Way #202 does not have units with dishwashers.
