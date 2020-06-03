12896 Ironstone Way #202

Amenities

Pool, Volley ball court, Gym access 2 bd2 ba - This is a 1038 sq ft 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo. It is located on the the second level.

Updated everything!!!!

*Enjoy the fresh Colorado air on the private balcony.

*Tiled kitchen and bathrooms with granite counter tops

*Carpeted through out.

*HUGE walk-in closets.

*This unit Includes lots of storage space. An exterior storage room

*Lots of Sunlight

This property provides access to a beautiful pool with a hot tub, and also a very well kept fitness facility. Amenities include a Theater Room, Clubhouse that can be rented for parties.

Utilities included are water, sewer, trash.

We accept section 8



***To schedule a showing please text Janel 720-610-7118***



Monthly rent $1595.00

Security deposit $1595.00

Application fee $45.00



More details & Apply online: http://hmtfmanagement.com/vacancy/

This listing is Provided by Janel Anderson-Realtor(tm) of Home Treasure Finders, Inc.

https://www.hometreasurefinders.com/management/vacancies/

The Fair Housing Act prohibits property owners, financial institutions and landlords from discriminating against prospective tenants or buyers on the basis of race, religion, national origin, sex, family status or disability.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5728726)